Bayern Munich director of sport hits out at signing-on fee in Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid move with 'money-grubbing person' jibe

Bayern Munich director of sport Max Eberl hit out at Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid in an explosive rant, calling the Frenchman a 'money-grubbing person'. He made the remarks during an interview with German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Mbappe's free transfer to Madrid was announced on June 3, with the 25-year-old set to join the club upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract on June 30.

While Los Blancos didn't pay any transfer fees, they are set to make him the highest-paid player at the club with a reported post-tax annual salary of €15 million.

Although Mbappe has taken a €10 million wage cut from his salary at PSG, he will reportedly be paid a whopping signing bonus of nearly €150 million (via ESPN). The payments will also be made in instalments over his five-year contract.

Talking about these massive fees and their impact on the transfer market, Eberl said (via @iMiaSanMia on X):

"You can always become more of a money-grubbing person, but everyone who is a money-grubbing person will gradually become the nail in football's coffin. If all the money goes out [of the market] at some point, then there will be nothing left for us to do business with. We're talking about hundreds of millions. That's too much and at some point you get the feeling that it will burst."

The Bayern Munich executive also claimed that it was agents and players' families profiting from transfers and not the clubs involved, adding:

"At some point it will be oversaturated and Saudi Arabia will come along. That doesn't feel very good. I have to say that to be fair, but that's the market right now. The money is leaving the market. No club benefits from it. Players, families, agents, everyone benefits, but not the clubs. In the past, at least clubs profited. The money stayed in the cycle and that will become less and less now."

"Real is not PSG" - Journalist warns Kylian Mbappe, saying he will not be above the club at Real Madrid

Le Parisien journalist Laurent Perrin has warned Kylian Mbappe, saying that he will not be above the club at Real Madrid as he was believed to be at PSG.

In a statement that could generate some controversy, Perrin said that PSG's leaders 'knelt before him [Mbappe]'. He, of course, was alluding to the 25-year-old's high-paying contract and the sacrifices made by the administration to keep him at the club.

Talking about his situation at the Santiago Bernabeu, however, Perrin said (via Le10Sport):

"He will quickly understand that Real is not PSG. I even think he’s known it for a long time. In Paris, the leaders knelt before him; they granted all his requests, and the coaches sought to put him in the best possible condition. At Real, Ancelotti will take care of himself, but he will not be above the team."