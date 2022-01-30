Bayern Munich enter race to sign Chelsea midfielder this summer: Reports

According to fichajes.net, Bayern Munich are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech in the summer of 2022. The midfielder has reportedly garnered interest from Borussia Dortmund as well.

Ziyech joined the Blues in February 2020 from Ajax for over €40 million. Since then, the Moroccan has made 63 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring 12 goals and assisting eight.

He has had an unsure Chelsea stint so far under manager Thomas Tuchel. He has even been reserved to the bench for weeks, while other times he has started games consistently. He has also been used in multiple positions such as left-wing, right-wing and no. 10.

Ziyech scored two brilliant goals in the Blues' last two fixtures - a 1-1 draw to Brighton & Hove Albion and a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Hence, it is still unclear whether Tuchel wants the Moroccan to leave or not. However, with a host of midfielders the Blues have on loan like Conor Gallagher, they could sell him to make space.

The Bundesliga has appeared to be a likely destination so far for Ziyech, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both interested. He will hope to add more good performances to his CV to be able to attract even more offers if he were to leave in the summer.

Chelsea interested in Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule is set to become a free agent in the summer of 2022. His contract runs out in six months and he has refused to sign a new contract.

Among a host of clubs, Chelsea are also interested in signing the German defender, Sport1 report.

Sule joined Bayern Munich in 2017 from Hoffenheim. Since then, he has made 212 appearances for the Bavarians, even scoring 12 goals and assisting six.

The Blues, meanwhile, have three defenders running out of contract in the summer: Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen. All three seem unlikely to sign a new contract at this point. This means the Blues will have to jump into the market to look for central defenders to partner with Thiago Silva.

However, they will have to face competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United for the signature of Sule.

