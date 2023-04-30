Bayern Munich eye surprise move for Premier League star linked with Arsenal - Reports 

Bayern Munich have reportedly considered a surprise move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. The 27-year-old has been in red-hot form for the Villains this season and has been named as an alternative for the German side if they cannot sign Harry Kane.

According to the Mirror, the Bundesliga team sent scouts to watch the striker during Aston Villa's mid-week game against Fulham.

Watkins has been in sensational form since Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa manager, netting 11 times in 12 matches. He has scored a total of 14 goals in the Premier League this season, putting him seventh on the top-scorers list. Apart from Bayern, he has also been linked with Arsenal, who are in search of a striker.

Bayern Munich have identified Harry Kane as their primary target, but the Tottenham Hotspur man has plenty of other suiters. Manchester United and Chelsea are rumoured to be pursuing the 29-year-old, whose contract with Spurs is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

If Thomas Tuchel's side cannot complete the signing of Kane, Watkins, who has two years left on his Villa contract, could be the ideal alternative.

Earlier this month, Emery praised Watkins' progression and said the club wanted to hold on to their man. He said:

“With Watkins, we are happy now, he’s progressing. We want to keep him. But, as well, if we can add another striker to play with him or to play in different competitions, it’s the idea."

“I want a stronger squad with two players for each position, and to add performances to get better as a team.”

Thomas Tuchel opens up on Bayern Munich's title challenge ahead of clash against Hertha Berlin

Tomas Tuchel believes Bayern Munich still have a chance to win the Bundesliga.

Thomas Tuchel has backed his side to perform at a higher level following disappointing results of late. Bayern Munich are currently two points behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund with a game in hand.

Ahead of their match against Hertha Berlin on Sunday, April 30, the Bayern coach said:

“The situation has become more difficult for us now but it is not hopeless. I still have the feeling we will shift up a gear (in the last five games).”

“We have to take it one minute at a time and eventually reach the win. But we have to deliver. Talking about our situation in the standings at the moment does not really make sense.”

Tuchel added:

“We are very honest. We are the last ones to sweep anything under the carpet. We have dropped five points in the last two matches.”

