Bayern Munich hero Lothar Matthaus snubs Chelsea and names 7 favourites to win Champions League

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has left reigning world champions Chelsea out as he named his favourites for this year's UEFA Champions League. The Blues are set to return to the competition after a two-year absence in which they won the UEFA Europa Conference League, Europe's third-tier club competition.

In his Champions League column on Sky, the former midfielder named Bayern Munich as one of the seven sides that stands a chance of winning the title. He left out the Blues, two-time winners of the illustrious competition, for three other sides from England's top-flight. GOAL reported him as writing;

"For me, Bayern is one of the six best teams in Europe and among the teams that can win the title. These include defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City and, to a lesser extent, Arsenal."

Bayern Munich were knocked out of the Champions League in the 2024-25 season by finalists Inter Milan, losing 4-3 at the quarterfinal stage. The Bundesliga giants reclaimed the German league title and have commenced the 2025-26 season in fine form, winning all three of their league games so far.

Vincent Kompany's side will commence their Champions League campaign against Chelsea at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. The German outfit will hope to defeat the Blues, who have yet to taste defeat so far this season, winning two and drawing two of four league games.

Chelsea make change to Champions League squad

Chelsea have announced a change to their squad for the UEFA Champions League ahead of their opener against Bayern Munich. Enzo Maresca's side will return to the competition, which they won in 2021, on Wednesday with a trip to the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC A change to our UEFA Champions League squad has been confirmed. 🚨

The Blues have added deadline day loan signing Facundo Buonanotte into their squad, having previously left the 20-year-old Argentine out of their squad. He replaces Portugal U-21 international Dario Essugo, who is expected to be out until the new year following thigh surgery.

New UEFA regulations permit players in an official squad list to be replaced if they suffer any serious injuries, hence Essugo's removal from the list. The youngster joined the Blues from Sporting CP this summer and was part of the squad that won the Club World Cup in the USA.

Buonanotte will bolster the Blues' options in attacking midfield in the first phase of the competition following his inclusion in the squad. He made his debut for the club, playing for 45 minutes at the GTech Stadium against Brentford in a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

