Bayern Munich hold option to buy Joao Cancelo for whopping fee as part of Manchester City loan deal: Reports 

Bayern Munich reportedly have the option of buying Manchester City star Joao Cancelo for a fee of €70 million at the end of his loan deal.

The Portuguese is currently on his way to Munich to complete his surprise switch to the Bavarians on loan until the end of the season. The full-back has fallen out with Pep Guardiola and has seen his game time diminish at the Etihad in recent times.

Cancelo informed Guardiola of his intention to leave the club. Bayern Munich have been longstanding admirers of the player. Hence, they have decided to pounce on the opportunity to sign the Portuguese.

According to Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, the Bavarians also have the option to make the deal permanent by paying a fee of €70 million.

Cancelo has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the world in recent times. He has made 26 appearances for the Cityzens so far this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

The former Juventus and Valencia player, however, hasn't received regular game time since the resumption of the season following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake have been preferred by Guardiola for the full-back slots.

After being frozen out of the team, Cancelo decided to move on to a new chapter in his career. Cancelo has made 154 appearances for the Cityzens since joining the club in 2019, scoring nine goals and providing 22 assists.

Joao Cancelo can solve Bayern Munich's issues at right-back

Joao Cancelo is hands down one of the best full-backs in the world at the moment. His versatility allows him to operate from both flanks. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have been exploring the market for a long-term solution to their issues at right-back.

Benjamin Pavard's stint at the club has turned into a rather controversial one. The France international looks poised to leave the club in the summer with Barcelona rumored to be interested in acquiring his services.

The Bundesliga giants also signed Noussair Mazroui from Ajax in the summer but the Moroccan international is yet to cement his place in the squad.

Bringing a player of Cancelo's caliber could certainly fix the issue for the Bavarians. The player comes in with the experience of playing in La Liga, Serie A, and also in the Premier League.

