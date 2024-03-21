Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness says 2 more European giants are working on deal to sign Liverpool target Xabi Alonso

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness recently addressed the Bavarians' coaching search, as current manager Thomas Tuchel is set to leave after the end of the current season.

Xabi Alonso has emerged as a frontrunner to replace him. But Hoeness revealed that Bayern Munich is not the only club that has shown interest in hiring the Basque manager.

"Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness has claimed his club, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all 'working' on a deal to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager," SKY Sports reported.

Xabi Alonso is the current manager of Bayer Leverkusen and is expected to win the Bundesliga title. His team is 10 points ahead of the Bavarians with eight games to go.

As for Liverpool, they are in search of a new coach as Jurgen Klopp will leave the Reds after nine years. As for Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti signed a two-year extension with the Merengues in December, which should keep him with the club through the summer of 2026.

Bayern Munich honorary president calls Xabi Alonso a 'big time' coach

Xabi Alonso has done a great job as Bayern Leverkusen's coach. He took over in October 2022 and led the Germans to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League last season. This year, his team is on top of the Bundesliga and in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Uli Hoeness recently called him a 'big-time' coach.

"He's proven that he can be a coach for the big time. There are hardly any coaches who come into question who are currently free, who don't have a job or who are on sabbatical. It's not so easy to tell them that FC Bayern is the measure of all things," the Bavarians' honorary president said in an interview with Ran Sport, via Goal.com.

Xabi Alonso is under contract with Bayer Leverkusen through the summer of 2026. So, every team that wants to hire him will need to agree to a deal with the German club first.

At the moment, Alonso and Leverkusen are focused on the Bundesliga season finale. They also have the quarter-finals clash with West Ham United at home on April 11 and away on April 18, respectively.