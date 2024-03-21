“We weren’t speaking about Haaland and Mbappe” - Aurelien Tchouameni opens up on conversation with Jude Bellingham that went viral

A conversation between Real Madrid teammates Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham recently went viral, as they appeared to have been discussing the Merengues' reported targets, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. However, Tchouameni has denied that the conversation with Bellingham had anything to do with the two star strikers.

The France international said that they were talking about Bayern Munich’s central defenders Dayot Upamecano and Eric Dier.

"The video of me and Jude? We weren't speaking about Haaland and Mbappé. We talked about Dier and Upamecano. It won't make as big news but it's the truth," Aurelien Tchouameni said, via Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport.

According to reports, Kylian Mbappe is finalizing a deal with Los Blancos, which could become official before the end of the current season. Meanwhile, Manchester City have no intention to let Erling Haaland leave anytime soon.

Tchouameni also said that even though both strikers are great players, his pick would be Kylian Mbappe.

Aurelien Tchouameni sends warning to Manchester City ahead of UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals clash

Aurelien Tchouameni and Real Madrid are preparing for a rematch with Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. The two European giants faced each other in the semifinals last season, with the Cityzens winning 5-1 on aggregate en route to claiming the title.

This year, they will meet in the quarterfinals and Aurelien Tchouameni said the Merengues will be "out for revenge."

"We are Real Madrid, we can't be afraid. They knocked us out last year and we will be out for revenge, we will want to show who Real Madrid is. To be the best, you have to beat the best. We will take game after game to lift the trophy in June," the French midfielder said.

Whoever wins the clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City will move on to the semifinals to take on the winner of the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal tie.

Tchouameni has appeared in 31 games across all competitions with the Spanish giants this season, notching two goals and one assist. Real Madrid are on top of La Liga standings with 72 points, eight ahead of rivals Barcelona.