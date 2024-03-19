WATCH: WWE superstar John Cena and Erling Haaland star in hilarious video promoting Manchester City's pre-season tour of the USA

WWE superstar John Cena and Erling Haaland have sent the football world into stitches after linking up in Manchester City's promotional video for their pre-season tour of the USA.

City released the hilarious video on their official X account which shows Haaland taking a call from a secret super fan. The Norweigan answers the phone to the 16-time world champion:

"How come I can't see you?"

John Cena hilariously responds while donning a wig to try and pull off his best Haaland impression. The wig may also remind movie fans of his lead role in the new flick Ricky Stanicky. The WWE icon responds:

"You can't see me? Camera must be broken... anyway what's this I hear about a US tour?"

Haaland confirms Manchester City's pre-season tour of the USA while John Cena amusingly celebrates while on the stream. The Premier League's top scorer finally catches a glimpse of the WWE star and tells him:

"You have to stop doing this."

You can watch the promotional video and the funny back-and-forth between the pair below:

Haaland has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Manchester City which has similarities to how Cena put himself on the map in WWE. The Norway international has bagged 81 goals and 15 assists in 87 games across competitions since arriving at the Etihad in July 2022.

City will hope to have achieved more trophy success when they head for the USA for pre-season. Pep Guardiola's men are still alive in three competitions.

They sit third in the Premier League and are in the FA Cup semifinals (vs Chelsea, April 20). The reigning European champions are also in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals (vs Real Madrid).

Manchester City's Erling Haaland left WWE legend The Rock stunned with his diet

Erling Haaland impressed The Rock.

Erling Haaland credits his diet and gym work as an important contribution towards his prolific goalscoring form. The Norweigan surprised fans by showing them the type of foods he eats, such as cows' hearts and livers.

Manchester City's 23-year-old superstar touched on his diet in his documentary: Erling Haaland: The Big Decision:

"Eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important. People say meat is bad for you, but which? The meat you get at McDonald's or the local cow eating grass?"

It's claimed that Haaland's diet includes 6,000 calories, which was put to WWE icon The Rock. The Brahma Bull is regarded as one of the most in-shape athletes in the world and he commended the Norway international (via Essentially Sports):

"Well it's working for him... Oh man, he's got it all going on."

Erling Haaland's strength and power have been two attributes that have given opposition defenders nightmares at the Etihad. He won the Premier League Golden Boot and topped the goalscoring charts in the Champions League last season.