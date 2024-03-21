"This son of a b**ch Messi defeated us" - Ex-Argentina star recalls Kylian Mbappe's hilarious remark after France's 2022 World Cup Final loss

Former Argentina star Javier Pastore recently recalled a conversation he had with France forward Kylian Mbappe in February 2023, two months after the French lost to Argentina in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Pastore, who was teammates with Mbappe in Paris Saint-Germain for one season (2017-18), congratulated him for the way he played in the tournament. He claims Mbappe responded with a hilarious remark about Lionel Messi and how crucial he was for the Argentine's success.

"I saw Mbappé a couple of months after the World Cup final in Qatar, I was in the locker room with him, Messi, and Neymar. I congratulated him on the World Cup he had, and he said to me: 'Nooo, this son of a b**ch Messi defeated us in the World Cup...' Like a joke, as if saying that Leo had won it alone against them," Pastore said, via La Nacion.

Back in 2022, Kylian Mbappe and France wanted to be FIFA World Cup champions for the second time in a row. However, Lionel Messi helped Argentina defeat them in a late thriller (3-3, 4-2 on penalties) and claim the World Cup title for a third time and the first since 1986.

Messi scored twice in regulation and extra time while Mbappe scored all three goals for the French. At that time, Mbappe and Messi were teammates at PSG.

Kylian Mbappe to receive a very lucrative bonus after signing with Real Madrid: Reports

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly finalizing a deal with Real Madrid, which could become official even before the end of the ongoing season.

The French striker will leave PSG after seven years (2017 on loan, 2018-2024) and will move to the Merengues. The two sides continue to negotiate and there is optimism they will reach an agreement soon.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the French striker will get a bonus of €100 million after signing with the Spanish giants. The transfer expert reports that his salary will be equal to fellow Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

Kylian Mbappe's potential move will bolster Real Madrid's offensive line, as the French striker is considered one of the best players in the world. Mbappe and PSG will play Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, while the Merengues will take on fellow title contender Manchester City.