Manchester City identify 22-year-old Spanish star as Kevin de Bruyne replacement - Reports

Alex Baena has emerged as a target for Manchester City to replace Kevin De Bruyne, according to Fichajes.net. As per the report, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder is considered an ideal candidate to take the Belgian star's place should he part ways with the Cityzens after the end of the season.

Fichajes have reported that Alex Baena joins players like Florian Wirtz, Lucas Paqueta, and Xavi Simons, who are candidates to move to Manchester City and replace De Bruyne.

Baena is currently playing for the Spanish side Villarreal and has five goals and 13 assists this season in 37 appearances across competitions. Villarreal are currently ninth in La Liga standings with 38 points from 29 matches.

In previous transfer windows, Kevin De Bruyne has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, who could reignite their pursuit of the Belgian midfielder this summer. City are likely to demand a hefty sum for De Bruyne's services as he is one of the club's leaders and most influential players.

De Bruyne, who missed five months with a hamstring surgery this season, returned to the line-up in early January and has appeared in 12 games for Manchester City since then. He has a total of two goals and 13 assists in 14 games this season for the Premier League giants.

Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City put contract extension talks on hold - Reports

Kevin De Bruyne's current contract with Manchester City will expire in the summer of 2025. Although the two sides are willing to continue together, contract extension talks have currently been postponed, according to Football Insider.

Per the report, both parties have decided to resume talks in the summer and focus on the upcoming fixtures in the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

The report claims that manager Pep Guardiola desperately wants to extend De Bruyne's contract and considers him a cornerstone of his system. The Belgian midfielder is also open to extending his stay at the Etihad.

De Bruyne is currently dealing with a groin injury and there is concern about his availability for the game against Arsenal on Sunday, March 31. Belgian manager Domenico Tedesco has decided to omit the midfielder from his national team squad for the international break.

The Cityzens are currently third in the English Premier League standings with 63 points. Arsenal and Liverpool are above them with 64 points each. The English giants will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.