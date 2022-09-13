Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller chooses between PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry 

When pressed to choose, Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller picked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe ahead of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. Muller admitted that Henry was a world-class footballer but still could not keep him ahead of the Parisian superstar.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



How long before he’s No. 1? Kylian Mbappe scores his 28th Champions League goal for PSG. Only Edinson Cavani (30) has more.How long before he’s No. 1? Kylian Mbappe scores his 28th Champions League goal for PSG. Only Edinson Cavani (30) has more.How long before he’s No. 1? ☝️ https://t.co/uN8kp2HAcW

Bayern Munich ace Muller participated in ESPN’s You Have To Answer quiz and had to answer some controversial questions. The German was asked to take his pick between two French World Cup winners, one from a generation gone by and the other from the current crop of superstars. Muller acknowledged Henry’s genius, but ultimately ruled in the PSG man’s favor.

Muller said:

“Nowadays I go for Kylian Mbappe, but Henry was world-class.”

Henry, who won four Premier League Golden Boots during his time at Arsenal, scored 360 goals and claimed 177 assists in 792 games in his club career. The 1998 World Cup winner represented France in 123 international fixtures, recording 51 goals and 30 assists.

PSG’s crown jewel, on the other hand, is Les Bleus’ current undisputed talisman. The former AS Monaco man has scored 180 goals and provided 88 assists in 224 games for the Parisians since July 2017. For his country, he has turned up in 57 games, pitching in with 27 goals and 21 assists.

He won the Young Player of the Tournament award at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with him scoring four goals in seven games to help France to World Cup glory.

Thierry Henry picks PSG’s Kylian Mbappe over Manchester City’s Erling Haaland

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland both scored braces on matchday one of the 2022-23 Champions League. While the Frenchman scored a match-winning brace in a 2-1 win over Juventus, the Norwegian’s double fired City to a 4-0 victory over City.

Players Sayings @PlayersSayings Thierry Henry on Mbappe vs Haaland🗣:



"Mbappe can create and finish. Haaland doesn’t create, he only finishes. That's the difference." Thierry Henry on Mbappe vs Haaland🗣: "Mbappe can create and finish. Haaland doesn’t create, he only finishes. That's the difference." https://t.co/dOo7dil5Nf

After the conclusion of GW 1 fixtures, Henry was asked to take his pick between the two superstars. The former Arsenal man picked his countryman for his ability to create as well as score. He told CBS Sports (via Wion News):

“Mbappe can create and finish. Haaland doesn't create. He finishes. Mbappe can play on the right and on the left. He can play in the middle. Haaland can only play in the middle.”

“He is a magnificent player and with him they can win the Champions League last year against Real Madrid. If it was him at the end of those chances that they missed, they will have been focused on scoring one or two. For now, Mbappe is still my vote.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty