Bayern Munich-linked Sadio Mane delivers honest opinion on life at Liverpool after helping Reds secure win over Aston Villa

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has expressed happiness at playing with the Reds after helping them secure a 2-1 win against Aston Villa in the Premier League. The forward scored the winning goal in the second half, heading home from a Luis Diaz cross.

The 30-year-old forward has recently been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer. Speaking in regards to his current situation at Liverpool, the Senegalese forward was quoted as saying the following (via DaveOCKop on Twitter):

"I am just trying to enjoy every moment and assist my team mates. Without my team mates I'm nothing. I'm honestly very happy."

Sadio Mane right now has less than 18 months remaining on his contract at Liverpool. As things stand, there have been no advancements in negotiations between the club and the player.

However, interest from a European giant like Bayern Munich will surely prompt the Reds to consider offering Mane a new deal.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Mane on how he feels at the momeht at Liverpool: "I am just trying to enjoy every moment and assist my team mates. Without my team mates I'm nothing. I'm honestly very happy." Mane on how he feels at the momeht at Liverpool: "I am just trying to enjoy every moment and assist my team mates. Without my team mates I'm nothing. I'm honestly very happy."

Sadio Mane has been one of the most important players for the Reds this season. The 30-year-old forward is currently the club's second-highest goalscorer behind Mohamed Salah. Mane has scored 22 goals and provided four assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that fellow forwards Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino are in a similar situation to Sadio Mane. The duo also have less than 18 months remaining on their current contract with uncertainty surrounding their long-term futures at Liverpool.

However, their contract situation is not hampering the Reds' march towards a quadruple this season. Jurgen Klopp's side have the FA Cup final to look forward to now where they will face Chelsea on Saturday, May 14.

Liverpool are level on points with Manchester City after beating Aston Villa

Liverpool are now level on points with Manchester City in the Premier League standings following their win against Aston Villa. The Reds, however, are still second in the table by virtue of having a poorer goal difference.

Manchester City also have a game in hand and could once again create a three-point gap by the end of the game-week. Pep Guardiola's side travel to Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, May 11.

Liverpool FC @LFC



A brilliant header to secure a crucial three points at Villa Park! Mane. Match-winnerA brilliant header to secure a crucial three points at Villa Park! Mane. Match-winner 😍A brilliant header to secure a crucial three points at Villa Park! https://t.co/0bgV4TgkoE

It is worth mentioning that Manchester City will also have to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on the final day of the season. The Reds, meanwhile, will face Wolves in the final game-week of the season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava