Bayern Munich prepared to let Barcelona transfer target leave if they receive big proposal - Reports

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are open to selling Barcelona target Joshua Kinmich this summer if they receive a big offer. The German midfielder's contract is set to expire next summer and according to Romano, talks over an extension between the club and player have stalled.

Bayern will be keen to secure a transfer fee for Kimmich this summer as they could lose him on a free next year. Considered one of the best holding midfielders in the world, Kimmich has reportedly drawn interest from several top clubs across Europe.

Barcelona are reportedly the front-runners for his signature, but their precarious financial situation could make negotations difficult as Bayern reportedly want a big transfer fee. Kimmich has been in Bavaria since he joined for a reported €7 million in 2015 from RB Leipzig.

Since then, Kimmich has made 390 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, scoring 42 goals and providing 104 assists.

Can Barcelona sign Bayern Munich star this summer?

Barcelona are in well documented financial problems and could face a serious problem in freeing up the funds to sign Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich this summer. Even if they can procure the transfer fee, the Catalans could face trouble in trying to register the German midfielder due to their bloated wage structure.

However, La Blaugrana will hope they can utilize Kimmich's relationship with newly appointed manager Hansi Flick to their advantage. The defensive midfielder has played under him in Bavaria and for the German national team.

Kimmich made 74 appearances under Flick for Bayern, scoring 12 goals and providing 26 assists. He also won the Bundesliga, the UEFA Champions League, and the DFB Pokal under the German tactician's tutuelage.

It remains to be seen if the Catalan club can bring the versatile star into their team. Barcelona will hope they can finalize some sales and help their newly appointed manager achieve success with them. However, with Bayern expecting a big offer for Kimmich, they could missing out on him to a more financially stable club.