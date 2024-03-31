Bayern Munich rule out former Chelsea manager's chances of replacing Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich have ruled out the chances of former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte potentially succeeding Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena.

Tuchel, after a whirlwind spell at the helm, is set to step down at the end of the 2023-24 season. The Bavarians are actively searching for a replacement and several big names have been linked with taking over.

Xabi Alonso was the front-runner to take over at the club. The former Bayern midfielder, however, recently announced that he would be staying at Bayer Leverkusen until the end of the season.

Antonio Conte has recently emerged as a potential next manager and reports have even suggested that the Italian coach has already handed over a shortlist of players. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl, though, has dismissed the notion.

Kicker reported that Ralf Rangnick is the front-runner to take over at Bayern Munich. Eberl, when asked about the level of truth behind the rumors, said (via Florian Plettenberg on X):

"As much as that Antonio Conte is already sending us lists of players he wants us to look for. You can see how diverse the challenges we face are. I won't comment on any names any way."

Further asked about Bayern Munich's potential next manager, he said:

"That's not what I do. We have ideas, we have clear visions. Christoph [Freund], I, and the club. We're trying to realize them as quickly as possible."

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been out of coaching since parting ways with Tottenham Hotspur in March 2023. Judging by Eberl's recent comments, reports linking Conte to Bayern are not true.

Thomas Tuchel has been linked with shock Chelsea return

With Thomas Tuchel set to leave Bayern Munich, the German could become a hot commodity on the transfer market. He has been linked with Manchester United and even with a return to Chelsea.

Tuchel parted ways with the Blues back in 2022 and since his departure, the Blues have struggled. Current manager Mauricio Pochettino's future is also up in the air as the Argentine hasn't been able to showcase any significant improvement.

BILD journalist Christian Falk has previously addressed reports linking Tuchel back to Stamford Bridge. Falk, though, has claimed that Tuchel would fancy taking over at Manchester United next season.