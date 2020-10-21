Bayern Munich's clash with Atetico Madrid in danger of being called off after Serge Gnabry tests positive for COVID-19 

Bayern Munich have been rocked by the news that winger Serge Gnabry has tested positive for COVID-19, putting their 2020-21 Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid in serious doubt.

The Bavarian giants are due to take on the La Liga club in their opening Champions League game of the season on Wednesday, but the Group A clash at the Allianz Arena might not go ahead as expected.

There are fears over Bayern Munich's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid tonight after Serge Gnabry has tested positive for Covid-19. All Bayern players and first team staff have undergone additional tests today, results are due back at 3pm local time. — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) October 21, 2020

As a result of Gnabry's positive test, all Bayern Munich players and first-team staff will undergo an additional round of testing, with the results expected later in the afternoon.

It is unknown how many players or staff had come in direct contact with Gnabry in the last few days, but the second round of testing should shed more light on the same.

The loss of Serge Gnabry could be detrimental to Bayern Munich's chances

Serge Gnabry is a key player for Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry has grown in leaps and bounds while playing for Bayern Munich since arriving from Arsenal in 2017, playing a major role in the success enjoyed by the club during this period.

The 25-year-old had a breakout campaign last season, scoring a personal high 23 goals and 14 assists from 46 matches in all competitions to help the Bavarians to a treble.

His positive COVID-19 test means that he would spend at least two weeks on the sidelines, which is hardly ideal considering how important he is to the Bayern Munich cause. Although the Bavarians have enough quality within their ranks, the absence of Gnabry could be acutely felt.

Bayern Munich currently sit second in the Bundesliga table, one point behind RB Leipzig, and will next be in action against Eintracht Frankfurt in the league if their Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid does not go ahead.

Their clash with Atletico Madrid is one of the most anticipated fixtures in the Champions League this season, but there seems to be a cloud of doubt on the fixture at the moment

The La Liga side have started their domestic campaign indifferently and currently sit in eighth place in the league table although they picked up a morale-boosting 2-0 victory away to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's side and Bayern Munich are among the favourites for the 2020-21 Champions League title and are expected to battle it out for top spot in a group that also contains Lokomotiv Moscow and Red Bull Salzburg.

The German champions will look to defend the crown they won emphatically last season while also keeping their eye on winning a record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga crown.