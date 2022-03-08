Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane names his 2 favorites for the UEFA Champions League title

Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane has picked Liverpool and his former employers Manchester City as the two most dangerous teams in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The all-important return legs of the Champions League Round of 16 are set to take place over the next eight days. Sane’s Bayern Munich, who surprisingly drew their first leg 1-1 against RB Salzburg, will kick-off proceedings on Tuesday night at the Allianz Arena.

Playing at home, the Bavarians are the overwhelming favorites to progress to the quarter-finals of the premier continental competition.

No team in the UEFA Champions League can be taken lightly, of course, but Sane believes the two Premier League teams are ahead of the pack right now.

When asked to pick out the biggest obstacles en route to the title, the former Manchester City man told BamS (via Twitter):

“I would say the way they are playing at the moment: Liverpool FC and Manchester City.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s clash against Salzburg, the German urged his team to play to the best of their abilities, adding:

“We certainly won't underestimate Salzburg, we know their strengths. But we're the favourites, we'll be 100% focused and we'll do everything we can to get through to the next round. We have to be there from the first minute and show that we want to win.”

Bayern Munich, who are currently leading the Bundesliga race, became the third team this season to win all six group stage UEFA Champions League fixtures. Premier League giants Liverpool and Eredivisie leaders Ajax were the other two teams to bag a 100 percent record in the group stage.

Liverpool and Manchester City favorites to progress to quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League

Premier League holders Manchester City and title rivals Liverpool are in comfortable positions heading into their respective Round of 16 return leg fixtures.

While Pep Guardiola’s side bagged a 5-0 win over Sporting in the first leg, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds beat Inter 2-0 away from home. Given how the two English teams have played this season, we are not expecting any slipups in the return legs.

Liverpool’s second-leg contest against Inter is scheduled to take place at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will welcome Sporting to the Etihad Stadium the following night.

