Bayern Munich seriously considering sacking Julian Nagelsmann as ex-Chelsea boss leads race to replace him: Reports 

German giants Bayern Munich are reportedly considering parting ways with current head coach Julian Nagelsmann, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Bayern haven't been entirely convincing this season under the 35-year-old German tactician, as they currently sit second in the Bundesliga table.

The Bavarians are currently one point adrift of league leaders Borussia Dortmund. After 10 successive league titles, it would be catastrophic if Bayern were to lose out to their arch-rivals in the Bundesliga.

Nagelsmann's side have picked up five wins from their last 10 games in the league, drawing three and losing two. Their most-recent league game before the international break saw them suffer a disappointing 2-1 away defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen.

The pressure has been mounting on Nagelsmann in the last few months, who is currently in his second year in charge of the Bavarians. Fabrizio Romano believes that Bayern Munich's hierarchy are currently considering sacking the 35-year-old.

Romano also stated that former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel is the most-preferred candidate to replace Nagelsmann.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano EXCLUSIVE: FC Bayern are seriously considering to sack Julian Nagelsmann. Decision being discussed internally, the club could fire him soon.



Understand Thomas Tuchel leading candidate to potentially take FC Bayern job.



More to follow. EXCLUSIVE: FC Bayern are seriously considering to sack Julian Nagelsmann. Decision being discussed internally, the club could fire him soon. #FCBayern Understand Thomas Tuchel leading candidate to potentially take FC Bayern job.More to follow. 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: FC Bayern are seriously considering to sack Julian Nagelsmann. Decision being discussed internally, the club could fire him soon. #FCBayern🚨 Understand Thomas Tuchel leading candidate to potentially take FC Bayern job.More to follow. https://t.co/YpnTHsgbhy

Tuchel is one of the most high-profile managers in Europe. He is currently without a job after being dismissed by Chelsea in September last year. The 49-year-old tactician also possesses a huge wealth of Bundesliga experience, having previously managed the likes of Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund.

A move to Bayern Munich could see the German tactician return to his home country six years after he last coached a Bundesliga team.

It's also worth noting that Bayern are set to face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals and Tuchel's Chelsea beat the Cityzens in the final of the competition in 2021.

Julian Nagelsmann calls out his Bayern Munich team after shocking league defeat

Nagelsmann was quick to criticize his Bayern Munich side after their 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. He stated that the Bavarians were the worse team on the night and deserved the loss.

Reacting after the game, he said:

"We had 10 good minutes at the end. The way we played with and off the ball had nothing to do with what we did in the past weeks. We played a lot of long balls."

The 35-year-old continued:

"We weren’t as good in transition as we should have been against such a good team. In the end, as I said, we weren’t the better team and definitely deserved to lose."

Bayern have a massive game against league-leaders Dortmund on April 1 when they return from the international break. It will be interesting to see if Julian Nagelsmann will be in the dugout for that clash at the Allianz Arena.

Poll : 0 votes