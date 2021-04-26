Bayern Munich set to replace Hansi Flick with RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann - Reports

According to Bild, Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Julian Nagelsmann to take over from Hansi Flick as their manager this summer.

Bayern and RB Leipzig are yet to make an official announcement, but Nagelsmann himself has already agreed to become the new manager at Munich.

Earlier, reports had emerged that Leipzig will demand €30 million for Nagelsmann’s release, which would make the transaction the most expensive one for a coach.

Exklusive: @FCBayern and Julian Nagelsmann agree to work together in the upcoming season @BILD_Bayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 26, 2021

Bayern Munich have been linked with Nagelsmann in the past as well. So the reports of the Bavarian giants moving for the Leipzig boss do not come as a surprise. Bayern want to replace the outgoing Flick with someone capable and Nagelsmann heads that list of potential replacement candidates.

A lot is expected of Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have had a lot of success under Hansi Flick as the German coach ended their seven-year wait for a Champions League title and also led them to an incredible six titles within the span of 12 months.

Flick, however, had some disagreement with Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, and announced more than a week ago that he would leave his position as head coach come the end of the season.

Bayern Munich priority as next manager is Julian Nagelsmann, he wants to join Bayern as first choice - negotiation still not easy with RB Leipzig, Bayern are intentioned to push in the next days.



No talks with Massimiliano Allegri. 🔴 #FCBayern https://t.co/JzTTLOCvTl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 26, 2021

With Joachim Low set to leave his position as the head coach of the German national team after the Euros this summer, Flick is being earmarked as the ideal candidate to manage Die Mannschaft.

In Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern Munich will have a bright young coach who could be the next big thing in the managerial sphere.

The 33-year old is yet to win any silverware, but already has an impressive CV, managing the likes of TSG Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig with great success.

His first taste of top tier management came at Hoffenheim, who were in the relegation spots when he took over. From there, the club progressed under Nagelsmann to eventually make the top four and the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

A move to Leipzig followed, and after finishing in the top four last season, Leipzig have managed to challenge Bayern Munich for the league title despite losing last season’s top goal-scorer Timo Werner in the summer of 2020.

It remains to be seen how much the Bavarians will trust Nagelsmann as he is still young, and has never managed a club as big as Bayern Munich.