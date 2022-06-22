Bayern Munich sporting director makes bold statement on Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski 

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has asserted that he does not care about Barcelona’s improved offer for Robert Lewandowski. Salihamidzic reiterated that the Pole still has a year left on his contract with Bayern. He added that he expects the striker to show up for Bayern’s pre-season training in July.

Barcelona are interested in bolstering their squad, and Lewandowski is one of the players they are interested in. The 33-year-old is also interested in a change of scenery and has chosen not to renew his Bayern contract, which is set to run out in June 2023. The Poland international has also publicly declared that he wishes to join Xavi’s team in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Lewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. Barcelona are preparing their new official bid for Robert Lewandowski. Laporta's great relationship with his agent Zahavi helped to wait and keep valid verbal agreement on personal termsLewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. Barcelona are preparing their new official bid for Robert Lewandowski. Laporta's great relationship with his agent Zahavi helped to wait and keep valid verbal agreement on personal terms 🚨🇵🇱 #FCB Lewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. https://t.co/VxbVgJZp3D

Barcelona reportedly made a €32 million plus add-ons offer for the Bayern no. 9, which did not even make the Germans flinch. The Blaugrana are expected to return with a €50 million offer for the star striker, but even such a big sum might not be able to persuade the German champions.

When Bild (via Barca Universal) asked Salihamidzic to comment on Barcelona’s imminent improved offer for Lewandowski, he blatantly claimed that he didn’t care about it, saying:

“I don’t care about that. I’m expecting to see Robert in training at Säbener Straße on July 12.”

Salihamidzic also clarified that new signing Sadio Mane should not be seen as the former Borussia Dortmund star’s alternative. He explained that he expects Lewandowski to honor his contract.

When asked whether or not Mane’s signing was related to the Polish ace’s potential departure, the sporting director added:

“I understand your question, but our position is clear: Robert has a contract until the summer of 2023.”

Bayern Munich might be wise letting Robert Lewandowski join Barcelona

Although Bayern Munich are well within their rights to keep the striker at the club, it might not be the best course of action. Keeping him against his will could disrupt the dressing room and greatly hurt Bayern’s on-field performances.

Additionally, Lewandowski’s performances and sacrifices for the club also warrant some consideration. Given his legacy at the Allianz Arena, approving his departure is the right thing to do.

LiveScore @livescore Robert Lewandowski stats for Bayern Munich:



374 games

344 goals

72 assists

19 trophies



The end of an era? Robert Lewandowski stats for Bayern Munich:374 games344 goals72 assists19 trophiesThe end of an era? 🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski stats for Bayern Munich:👕 374 games⚽️ 344 goals🅰️ 72 assists🏆 19 trophiesThe end of an era? 😢 https://t.co/enqgosm6aX

Since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2015, he has scored 344 goals in 374 appearances across competitions. The Poland international has also helped the Bavarians to eight consecutive Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy, among other honors.

