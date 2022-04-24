Bayern Munich sporting director offers crucial update on Barcelona's pursuit of Robert Lewandowski

As per the recent words of Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, the club is likely to fend off Barcelona's interest in Robert Lewandowski. The German giants have been trying to tie their marksman to a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in 2023.

This implies that come January, the Bayern Munich striker will be free to agree a deal with his future club. The club hasn't been able to make any progress on a contract renewal so far. This has encouraged Barcelona to try and test the waters for Lewandowski.

However, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has done his bit to clear the air around the matter via his tweets. He shared parts of the conversation between Bayern Munich's Salihamidzic and Sky90 which addressed Barcelona's interest in the Polish international.

The German club's sporting director told Sky90:

“Selling Lewandowski if Barcelona offers €40/50m? No.”

The 45-year old was then questioned again to gain further clarity over Lewandowski's future. The Sky90 representative asked:

"So Lewa’s definitely staying this summer?"

The Bosnian replied:

“Yes, he has a contract until 2023.”

The 33-year old forward has been an excellent servant for Bayern Munich in his eight years of association with the Bavarians. He scored in their latest 3-1 victory against his former club Borussia Dortmund to secure Bayern's 10th consecutive Bundesliga title. Lewandowski has scored 48 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.

A report by Sport suggested that Xavi Hernandez's side were willing to offer a three-year contract to the striker, which is what the Poland international is looking for. However, that is only going to be possible once Bayern Munich reach an agreement with the Catalans.

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski aware of Barcelona interest amidst stalled renewal talks

The Bavarian striker has been a sensation in the Bundesliga all these years and has maintained his consistency in front of goal to great effect. He is the German top-flight's second all-time top scorer with 309 goals in 379 appearances.

Tobi Altschäffl, the chief reporter of German outlet BILD, claims that CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Salihmadzic met Lewandowski and held no discussions on his future. He also believes that this upset the Poland international.

After the victory in Der Klassiker against Dortmund, the Barcelona target spoke to Sky about his contract situation and said:

"There will be a meeting soon, but nothing special has happened so far. I also notice what's going on. The situation is not that easy for me."

If the La Liga giants are able to persuade the prolific marksman for a move away from the Allianz Arena, it will be a huge coup.

