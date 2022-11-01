Bayern Munich had staggering €100m summer bid rejected for Arsenal and Manchester United target: Reports

According to MARCA, Bayern Munich had a staggering €100 million bid rejected for Arsenal and Manchester United target Joao Felix.

Felix has endured another difficult season at Atletico Madrid and is expected to leave the club in 2023 as the player wants to pursue other options to continue his development.

According to reports in Spain, as reported by The Mirror, Arsenal are ready to launch a big-money bid for the player. Manchester United are also interested in the Portuguese star.

Felix has scored only two goals and provided three assists in 15 games for the Spanish club this season. Since his arrival in 2019 for a whopping €126 million, he has scored 31 goals and provided 18 assists in 126 games.

A move might be on the cards for the talented youngster and there will be no shortage of suitors should he decide to pursue his future elsewhere.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to demolition of Nottingham Forest

Arsenal managed a stunning victory as they demolished Nottingham Forest by a scoreline of 5-0 at the Emirates on October 30.

Mikel Arteta reacted to the big win as he told the media after the game (via arsenal.com):

"It was great, we certainly have been creating the chances to score and we haven’t been hitting the target enough, we have discussed that the whole week and today the individual talent obviously made the difference they scored some fantastic goals and they shared the goals which I think is important as well."

Arteta further praised Reiss Nelson for his brace and explained what has changed for him, saying:

"How mature, how focused he is in his profession, the way he talks, the way he reflects, the way he respects the season, the way he’s challenging everybody every single day, he’s a joy of a kid. We all want him to be successful and do well and what he’s done today for the team is something he really merits."

Bukayo Saka suffered an injury and was replaced by Nelson. When asked whether Nelson could be an alternative for Saka, Arteta said:

"We don’t know, first of all, they are two different things, the fact that we have players that can contribute to winning games is really powerful that’s what we need, when you look on the bench to have players to change the game and today he’s done it."

Arsenal consolidated their lead at the top of the table with this win. They now have 31 points from 12 games and will face Chelsea away in their next league game on November 6.

