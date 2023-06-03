Bayern Munich star shares hilarious Gundogan tweet after Manchester City captain nets brace to beat Manchester United in FA Cup final

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane shared a funny tweet in regards to compatriot Ilkay Gundogan's performance in Manchester City's win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final. The German midfielder netted a brace at City secured a 2-1 win over their city rivals in the showpiece match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 3.

Sane, who was previously teammates with Gundogan at Manchester City, morphed the picture of the City captain with that of legendary Brazil forward Ronaldo Nazario. The Bayern star tried to depict his former teammate's sensational goal-scoring form of late.

Leroy Sane's tweet can be seen below:

Leroy Sane has shared the pitch with Ilkay Gundogan on 106 occasions whilst representing the Cityzens and the German national team. The pair have four joint goal participation, with Sane assisting his teammate on three occasions.

Manchester City, meanwhile, secured their second trophy of the 2022-23 season by beating rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Gundogan opened the scoring in the very first minute with an excellent volley from the edge of the box. United leveled the proceedings at the 33-minute mark with Bruno Fernandes scoring from the penalty spot. City, however, seized the lead back six minutes into the second half through their captain yet again.

Manchester City are now one step near to winning the treble and thus becoming the first English side since Manchester United (1999) to achieve this feat. Pep Guardiola's side will take on Serie A giants Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (June 10) in Istanbul.

City have never won the Champions League in their history. This has, therefore, been seen as a final frontier for them ever since they were taken over by Sheikh Mansour back in 2008.

How has Ilkay Gundogan performed for Manchester City this season?

Ilkay Gundogan has had one of his best seasons in Manchester City colors this time around. The Germany midfielder has been regularly making goalscoring contributions for his side of late.

At the time of writing, the 32-year-old midfielder has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists from 50 appearances across all competitions. This includes a tally of eight goals and five assists from 31 matches in the Premier League. He recently netted braces in consecutive matches in the league against Everton and Leeds as City recorded crucial wins on the road to the title.

It is, however, worth pointing out that Ilkay Gundogan's contract with Manchester City comes to an end at the end of the current season. The former Borussia Dortmund star could therefore leave the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer in a few weeks' time.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club will offer their skipper a new one-year deal with an option for a third year. He is currently also attracting interest from Barcelona.

