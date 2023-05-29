Bayern Munich star slams club for sacking Oliver Kahn immediately after Bundesliga title win

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich has hit out at the Bayern Munich board for sacking clu CEO Oliver Kahn minutes after the club clinched the Bundesliga title. The German believes the club should have waited a few days before announcing the sacking as it was not the right moment.

Bayern Munich clinched the Bundesliga title in dramatic fashion and finished on top of the table because of goal difference. They managed to beat Koln with an 89th-minute winner from Jamal Musiala, while Dortmund were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Mainz.

Speaking to Martin Volkmar of RAN Sport, Kimmich claimed that it was not the right decision by the club to sack Kahn on the final day. He said:

"Regardless of what you think about it, the club could have waited 2-3 days to announce it. When you secure the title and then news like that reaches you, you are in an emotional rollercoaster."

Kahn was not at the stadium to celebrate the win and later revealed that he was stopped by the club. He tweeted:

"Unbelievable! A big compliment and congratulations guys! I always told you so! Always give everything to the end and never give up. I am incredibly proud of you and this achievement! I would like to celebrate with you, but unfortunately I can't be with you today because the club has forbidden me. I'm looking forward to next season. We will not only be German champions for the 12th time! Let's celebrate!"

Kahn played for Bayern Munich from 1994 to 2008, before retiring from football. He was appointed as the club's CEO in 2021, after spending one and half years as a member of the executive board.

Why did Bayern Munich sack Oliver Kahn?

Oliver Kahn's future was reportedly in the balance after his decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann and replace him with Thomas Tuchel earlier this season.

The Bundesliga side's board were not happy with the rash decision, as per BILD, and believed that it was the reason why they had to rely on Borussia Dortmund dropping points to win their only trophy of the season.

Jan-Christian Dreesen has been appointed as the replacement for Oliver Kahn by the German side. Herbert Hainer, the chairman of Bayern's advisory board, said:

"The decision to part ways with Oliver Kahn was anything but easy for the Supervisory Board. Nevertheless, due to the overall development, we have come to the decision to make a new appointment at the top of the executive board. We would like to thank Oliver Kahn for his commitment, his ideas and for everything we have achieved together. He will always be a big personality at FC Bayern. We wish him all the best for the future."

Hasan Salihamidzic, the Sporting Director at Bayern Munich, was also sacked by the club along with Kahn on the final day of the season.

Poll : 0 votes