Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller takes a dig at Manchester City and names the Premier League club he would like to support

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller has subtly insulted Premier League champions Manchester City by saying that he would rather support Liverpool over them.

Manchester City and Liverpool have formed a fierce rivalry in the Premier League in recent years. Under the management of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, they have won five titles between them since 2017.

However, it is worth noting that it is Guardiola's Manchester City that have emerged victorious on four of those occasions. The Cityzens evidently have the Premier League in a chokehold.

Muller has now expressed his admiration for Manchester City, revealing that he loves to watch Guardiola's side play. The Bayern Munich attacker, though, went on to take a sly dig at the English champions.

The 32-year-old revealed that he would prefer to cheer for Liverpool over the Cityzens. Having been impressed with the atmosphere at Anfield, he explained that Klopp's side are one Premier League club that he would like to support from the stands. Muller told ESPN:

"I love to watch City, but when I want to be a supporter, maybe I want to be in the stands of Liverpool at Anfield Road."

Muller plied his trade under Guardiola during the Spaniard's three-year spell as Bayern Munich manager. The Germany international made 148 appearances under the Manchester City manager, scoring 79 goals and providing 46 assists in the process.

The player-manager duo had a fruitful relationship as they won seven trophies together at the Allianz Arena. Klopp, on the other hand, managed Bayern Munich's arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund for seven years between 2008 and 2015.

Premier League champions Manchester City take on Liverpool in the Community Shield

Manchester City officially begin their 2022-23 campaign today (July 30). They are set to lock horns with Klopp's Liverpool in the Community Shield at Leicester City's King Power Stadium.

Guardiola and Co. will be keen to start the new season with a win against their main title rivals. They go into the match having won both of their pre-season friendlies so far.

The Cityzens are scheduled to begin their Premier League season with a match against West Ham United on August 7. They will face Bournemouth at home on on August 13 after their trip to the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will face Fulham at Anfield on August 6 in their first league match of the season.

