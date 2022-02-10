Bayern Munich step up efforts to sign 25-year-old Chelsea star - Reports 

Bayern Munich are reportedly following up on their interest in Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen as they look to strike a free transfer deal.

Bayern Munich are in need of defensive reinforcements after it was confirmed German international Niklas Sule would be departing the club at the end of the season.

Nemanja🇷🇸 @NemanjaaFCB loved Süle but I couldn’t care less about him leaving if we get Christensen loved Süle but I couldn’t care less about him leaving if we get Christensen https://t.co/Kc9LsR8AJD

The Bundesliga giants are constantly in the window for defensive signings. Following Sule's impending move to fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, they will reportedly look to Christensen.

Christensen's deal runs out at the end of the season. Despite previously being content at the club, rumors are emerging of apparent interest in his services from Die Roton.

SPOX report that the side will offer a similar deal to that of which they had offered Sule. This coincides with the demands of Christensen, who is looking to earn around 10 million with talks between the Stamford Bridge outfit and the player having stalled.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to keep hold of the 25-year-old. Amid rumors of club captain Cesar Azpilicueta departing for Barcelona, the club will be under pressure to get contract negotiations back on track.

The side are also looking to tie down Antonio Rudiger to a new deal, with reports suggesting the player is set to remain at the club. That is despite reported interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Would Chelsea's Christensen be a suitable Sule replacement at Bayern Munich?

Christensen has never been able to fully hold down a place in the Chelsea team with the Danish international in and out of Tuchel's side. But the player has impressed for both club and country in recent times.

Pys @CFCPys Andreas Christensen with a crazy stat line from today’s game, 3 Tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 blocked shot, 12/15 duels won and a key pass, the door is always there for anyone who wants to leave, but Ideally I don’t want to lose him. Andreas Christensen with a crazy stat line from today’s game, 3 Tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 blocked shot, 12/15 duels won and a key pass, the door is always there for anyone who wants to leave, but Ideally I don’t want to lose him. https://t.co/Fw7QhnCbNR

Last season, he managed 17 Premier League appearances for the club and featured seven times in the Champions League as the club went on to win the European title.

His performances for Denmark at Euro 2020 last year garnered much acclaim, with him being touted as one of the best performing defenders of the tournament. His goal against Russia being the highlight of what was a brilliant European Championships for the defender.

The defender is calm in possession and has quality on the ball which will entice Julian Nagelsmann. Alongside this, his aerial dominance is always a benefit for his side as he towers over opposition in both defensive and attacking moments.

Chelsea would be remiss to see someone of Christensen's talent go and Bayern Munich would be picking up a defender who is just reaching his full potential.

