Bayern Munich superstar shows off framed Lionel Messi shirt on Instagram after previously failing to acquire Argentina captain's jersey

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies posted a picture of a framed Lionel Messi jersey on social media. On an Instagram story, he showed off his framed Paris Saint-Germain jersey of the Argentine superstar in his home at Edmonton, Canada.

This comes after Davies once remarked that he wished to get the 36-year-old's jersey back in 2020 after his Bayern side demolished Messi's Barcelona 8-2 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. However, he did not manage to get his hands on it back then, claiming that the forward was upset after the loss.

Speaking to BT Sport following the victory, Davies said:

"I asked for it but I think he was a little bit upset," the left-back told BT Sport. "It's OK, next time hopefully."

The pair finally did manage to swap jerseys when Bayern faced PSG in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the 2023 Champions League. The Bundesliga giants won at Parc des Princes 1-0 on the night and went on to win 2-0 in the reverse fixture in what was Messi's last game in the UCL. Following the end of the 2022-23 season, he left the Ligue 1 side to join MLS side Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi set to miss upto seven games for Inter Miami in 2024 after MLS schedule released

The forward could miss games with his commitments to the national side.

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi will miss as many as seven games for the club in the 2024 season. The American league released their schedule for the upcoming season on December 20 and the Argentine superstar will miss some games due to his national team commitments.

The Copa America is set to be held across June and July in the US, with the 36-year-old set to play a key part in Argentina's pursuit of yet another major trophy following their 2022 World Cup triumph. During this tournament, he is likely to miss a minimum of five games for the Florida side from June 15 to July 6, including clashes against Philadelphia Union, Colombus Crew, Nashville SC, Charlotte FC, and FC Cincinnati.

The tournament's final will be held on July 14, just three days before Inter Miami's clash against Toronto FC at the DRV PNK stadium. Should La Albiceleste make it all the way, it is difficult to imagine the forward suiting up for the club immediately afterwards.

Further, there is an international break scheduled by FIFA in the middle of March, where reports from Argentina claim that the world champions could play friendlies against European sides. Thus, Messi could be out of action for those games as well.