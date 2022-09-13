Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal? Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller chooses between the 2 tennis legends

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has chosen Roger Federer ahead of Rafael Nadal in the debate over the best tennis player.

Muller was asked by ESPN which of the two tennis greats he prefers:

"I go for Roger."

The two Grand Slam legends are always in the debate for the all-time greatest men's tennis player.

Roger Federer has been wowing fans for 24 years since turning pro in 1998.

The Swiss Maestro has won 103 ATP singles titles and holds 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles.

He has carved out many memorable moments, particularly on the grass court of WImbledon.

Roger Federer became the oldest player to win the competition in the open era aged 35.

NawaF @iDelpo_ Roger Federer reached 18 finals out of 19 consecutive participations in Grand Slams, starting from Wimbledon 2005 until Australian Open 2010. The only time he failed to reach the final was due to Mononucleosis.



Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal continues to impress tennis fans with his unbelievable resilience as was shown during this year's Wimbledon.

Spain's Raging Bull managed to battle through an abdominal injury during the quarter-finals to earn a thrilling comeback victory over Taylor Fritz.

It is testament to the strength and character of the Spaniard, who holds the record of Grand Slam title victories at 22.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Muller is similarly in the latter stages of his career but has made just as much of an impact on German football as the two tennis greats have in their sport.

The Bayern striker has managed 228 goals and 246 assists in 635 appearances for his club.

The forward has won the Bundesliga eleven times as well as the Champions League on two occasions.

He has earned 116 international caps for Germany, scoring 44 goals and lifting the FIFA World Cup in 2014.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona to replicate Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's legendary 2008 Wimbledon final

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal served up what was for many the greatest tennis match of all time in 2008.

The two rivals went head-to-head in the Wimbledon final, which panned out to be the longest in the competition's history.

Nadal eventually won (6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 9-7) in a final that had unbelievable moments.

Football fans will be hoping Bayern Munich and Barca can try and carve out a similar blockbuster when they square off in the Champions League on September 13.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Tonight, Robert Lewandowski lines up against his former side for Barcelona.



Here are five of the Poland striker's best Champions League goals for the German outfit.



The two European heavyweights have put on a show each time they have clashed. Bayern Munich have had the better of the encounter in recent times.

Nobody will ever forget the Bundesliga side's shocking 8-2 annihilation of the Blaugrana back in 2020. Anything similar tonight will be a treat for fans.

