Bayern Munich willing to offer Alphonso Davies and €50 million as part of deal to sign Real Madrid star: Reports 

German giants Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to offer Canada international Alphonso Davies and €50 million for Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni.

According to Defensa Central, the France international perfectly fits Thomas Tuchel's system. However, Tchouameni is currently seen as an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's set-up in Madrid.

The 23-year-old has started 10 La Liga and two UEFA Champions League fixtures this season in the number six role. Currently, midfielder is out with a foot injury that could see him miss action till Christmas.

As per El Nacional, Real Madrid are reluctant to let go of Tchouameni but could consider the offer due to the requirement for a left-back at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Davies, 23, would fit the bill, as Real Madrid continue to search for their first-choice left-back. Natural full-backs Ferland Mendy nor Fran Garcia have shared the responsibility in the area for Ancelotti, with Eduardo Camavinga filling in when needed.

Currenlty, Davies has just two years left on his deal at Bayern Munich, set to expire in the summer of 2025. Since joining the side in January 2019 from Vancouver Whitecaps for a fee of €14 million, the defender has managed 169 appearances across all competitions.

Davies has scored eight goals and assisted 28, winning the Bundesliga five times and Champions League once, among other trophies. It remains to be seen whether he joins Real Madrid with Tchouameni going the other way.

Eduardo Camavinga signs with Real Madrid till 2029

Eduardo Camavinga against SC Braga UEFA Champions League 2023/24 (via Getty Images)

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has signed a contract extension with Los Blancos which will see him stay at the club till the summer of 2029. The announcement was made on November 7 through the Spanish club's official website.

Camavinga joined his current employers from Stade Rennais for a fee of €31 million in the summer of 2021. Since moving to Spain, the 20-year-old midfielder has completed 114 appearances across all competitions, bagging two goals and five assists. He's won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League once each, along with four other trophies.

The France international has managed 15 appearances across all competitions in the 2023/24 season, mostly playing in midfield but filling in at left-back when called upon.

Camavinga's contract extension is a testament to his importance to Carlo Ancelotti's plans at the club.