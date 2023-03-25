“Bayern have a squad that would play for the title in the Premier League” - Ex-Chelsea boss Tuchel makes emphatic claim after joining Bayern

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said that Bayern Munich have a squad capable of winning the Premier League. The German has been appointed as Bayern's new manager.

Tuchel has replaced Julian Nagelsmann at the Allianz Arena after the Bundesliga giants decided to part ways with the latter on Friday (March 24). Tuchel has been out of management since Chelsea sacked him in September.

He has given his first press conference since becoming Bayern's new boss. The German has given a glowing assessment of the squad at his disposal (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Bayern have a squad that would play for the title in the Premier League, in quality and depth."

Tuchel continued by suggesting that top European sides fear facing Bayern:

“In England and Paris, they rate Bayern extremely highly. Nobody wants to play against Bayern Munich. The size, the strength of the club is undisputed."

Nagelsmann's dismissal came as a surprise to many, as he was overseeing a fine campaign at the Allianz Arena. He boasted a 71.4% win record and had the Bavarians on course for a treble.

Bayern are second in the Bundesliga, trailing league leaders Borussia Dortmund by a point. They're also in the UEFA Champions League and DFB-Pokal quarterfinals, where they dace Manchester City and Freiburg respectively.

However, nobody can argue against Tuchel's credentials for becoming Nagelsmann's successor. He won the Champions League at Chelsea and took PSG to the final. The German also led PSG to two Ligue 1 titles.

He has an exciting squad to coach for the rest of the season. Bayern boast star names like Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala. The German got the best out of a Chelsea side sitting ninth when he had taken over in 2021 and took them to the European title within four months.

Tuchel hoped to be in Chelsea job for much longer

The former Blues boss was replaced by Graham Potter.

Chelsea's sacking of Tuchel took many by surprise given the success he had achieved with the Premier League club. He led the west London giants to not only the Champions League but also the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The German tactician was disappointed to have been dismissed at the time and wanted more time in the role. He released a statement, saying (via The Athletic):

“This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write — and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end."

He oversaw 62 wins, 19 draws and 18 defeats in 99 games at Stamford Bridge. He will now embark on a new challenge at the Allianz Arena, having been handed a two-year deal.

