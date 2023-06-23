"Be the best football player in the world that you deserve to be" - Spiderman actor Tom Holland urges PL star to leave and join Real Madrid

Spiderman actor Tom Holland has urged Tottenham Hotspur star duo Harry Kane and Son Heung Min to join Real Madrid.

The English actor was speaking to SPORTbible when he was asked about what he would say if he could send a memo to Kane. He responded:

"I'd say go to Madrid. Go and be the best football player in the world that you deserve to be."

Kane's future is somewhat uncertain this summer as he has just a year left on his contract. Real Madrid were linked with a move for the English frontman when Karim Benzema decided to join Saudi champions Al Ittihad.

However, Los Blancos have since switched their focus to Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. Their pursuit of Kane looks to have ended which will seemingly frustrate Holland.

The Uncharted actor was also asked who his favorite player is and he chose Son. The Englishman wants the South Korean attacker and Kane to both head to the Santiago Bernabeu to win the UEFA Champions League:

"Son, and I'd say go with him. Go together! Go and win the Champions League together please!"

Kane and Son have both been vital for Tottenham over the years and their departures would be massively detrimental. The England captain finished this most recent season with a tally of 32 goals in 49 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the South Korean international had an underwhelming campaign by his standards. He managed 14 goals and six assists in 47 games across competitions.

Son, 30, won the Golden Boot alongside Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah in the 2021-22 campaign. The duo finished with 24 goals in 45 Premier League games. Kane, 29, has won the Golden Boot twice, scoring 23 goals in 35 games in 2020-21 and 21 goals in 34 games in 2014-15.

However, the cobwebs continue to spread on Tottenham's lack of trophy success despite the attacking duo's brilliance. Spurs haven't won a trophy since 2008 and many desire the pair to go elsewhere to achieve success.

Tottenham legend Gary Lineker reckons Jude Bellingham's maturity will help him at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham sealed a move to Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham has become the second most expensive signing in Real Madrid's history. The English teenager has joined the La Liga giants from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million.

The 19-year-old has a ton of pressure on his shoulders but he showed maturity beyond his years while at Dortmund. He became the youngest captain in Bundesliga history this past season.

Tottenham and Barcelona icon Gary Lineker has backed Bellingham to do well at the Bernabeu because of his mental strength. He alluded to the teenager's leadership qualities, telling La Liga's official website:

"It’s a fabulous move for Jude Bellingham. He is clearly incredibly mature, captaining a club like Dortmund in his teens. I think this is a good step for him."

Lineker went on to express his intrigue in following how Bellingham performs at Real Madrid:

"You look at the players they’ve got there and some of the youngsters that will come through alongside Jude Bellingham, who is a real leader. I think it’s going to be really interesting to follow.”

The English midfielder impressed this past season, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in 42 games across competitions. He is quickly becoming one of Europe's most admired midfield talents.

