Kylian Mbappe set to leave PSG and join Real Madrid, clubs agree massive €250m transfer deal - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly agreed to sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

According to Parisian news outlet PSG Community, Mbappe will finally be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The Emir of Qatar and Madrid president Florentino Perez have reportedly agreed on a €250 million deal including €50 million in bonuses for the Frenchman.

PSG have decided to cash in on Kylian Mbappe after the striker informed them he wouldn't be extending his contract. He sent a letter to the Ligue 1 champions stressing this which was met with fury from the French giants.

It brings an end to one of the longest-running transfer sagas in history with the 24-year-old joining his long-term admirers. Real Madrid have been in pursuit of Mbappe ever since he burst onto the scene at AS Monaco.

Los Blancos have since made attempts to lure him away from the Parc des Princes after he joined PSG in 2018 for €180 million. They were expected to sign Mbappe last year when his previous contract was expiring.

However, the France captain put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with the option of a further year. This was ultimately down to the involvement of French President Emmanuel Macron and the promise he would have more influence at the club.

Despite this, Mbappe and PSG held a frosty relationship throughout this past campaign. He did bag 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. But he was at odds with teammate Neymar in the early stages of the campaign.

Kylian Mbappe then lashed out at the Parisians for overusing him in a promotional video for their 2023-24 season tickets. Real Madrid were always waiting in the wings and the time appears to have come for him to join Carlo Ancelotti's side.

The Frenchman will replace his compatriot Karim Benzema who left the Bernabeu for Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad this month. Mbappe looks set to have finally become a Los Merengues player.

Kylian Mbappe on rejecting Real Madrid for PSG stay last year

Kylian Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid last year.

Kylian Mbappe explained why he chose to stay at PSG rather than join Real Madrid last year. It was heavily anticipated that he would join the La Liga giants but he opted to remain in Paris.

The Frenchman claimed that this was because he wanted to make more history as a Parisian. He insisted that joining Los Merengues would have been the easier option, telling Sports Illustrated last year:

“I always talk about my ambition, what I want to do, and now it’s time. In Paris, the book is fully white. What an opportunity! You have to think differently. Of course, it was easier to go to Madrid."

Mbappe added that as a child of Paris the opportunity to create history in his homeland was special:

"But I have this ambition. I’m French. I’m a child of Paris, and to win in Paris, it’s something really special—really special. It writes your name in the history of your country for life."

However, other than adding another Ligue 1 title to his trophy cabinet, he and his Parisian side failed to live up to those words. They crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for the second consecutive season.

