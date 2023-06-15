PSG hierarchy make decision regarding Kylian Mbappe's future at the club - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s hierarchy have reportedly decided to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Foot Mercato reports that the Parisians want to avoid losing Mbappe on a free next year and have therefore decided to make him available for sale. The Frenchman sent the Ligue 1 champions a letter on Monday (June 12) confirming his intentions not to extend his contract.

Kylian Mbappe signed a new two-year deal with the option of a further year in May 2022. The letter he sent PSG informed them that he will not be triggering the one-year option.

The French striker's letter is reported to have infuriated Parisian president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Therefore, they are now looking to cash in on the 24-year-old this summer.

It paves the way for Real Madrid to ignite their pursuit of their long-term target. The La Liga giants missed out on Mbappe last year when he renewed terms at the Parc des Princes. However, their interest has always been in the background and they could now make their move for the PSG forward.

Reports claim that Madrid have €200 million prepared for the striker's signature. He could become the latest 'Galactico' signing following Jude Bellingham's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu. The English teenager has joined Los Blancos for €103 million.

Kylian Mbappe has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. He has won five Ligue 1 titles during his five years at the Parc des Princes.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi previously claimed Kylian Mbappe and Neymar would never leave

Mbappe (middle) and Neymar (right) could follow Messi (left) out of PSG.

PSG president Al-Khelaifi claimed in 2020 that Kylian Mbappe and Neymar would never leave the Ligue 1 giants. The Qatari businessman spoke after the Parisians had beaten Atalanta 2-1 in the Champions League. He lauded both players, saying (via GetFootballNewsFrance):

"Neymar and Kylian (Mbappé) are amongst the best players in the world. Neymar was the man of the match, he did a great match. We found Neymar, who changes a lot of things in a team. I felt something special. They will both stay, neither of them will ever leave!"

However, not only is Mbappe's future at PSG in doubt but so too is Neymar's. The Brazilian has endured a frosty relationship with Parisian fans during his time in the French capital.

Neymar sat out the latter stages of this past season after undergoing surgery on his ankle. He made 29 appearances across competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing 17 assists.

The Ligue 1 champions have grown impatient with Neymar's constant fitness issues and could look to sell this summer. This is despite the Brazilian attacker having two years left on his contract.

Reports claim that Saudi giants Al Hilal are interested in signing Neymar after missing out on his former teammate Lionel Messi. The Argentine icon has opted to join MLS side Inter Miami instead of the Saudi Pro League outfit.

