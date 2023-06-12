Real Madrid star talks up moves for Harry Kane and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has given a glowing verdict on the La Liga giants' pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s Kylian Mbappe.

Fernandez told El Chiringuito TV about speculation regarding Kane and Mbappe (via Madrid Xtra):

“Harry Kane would fit in perfectly this summer, and Mbappe would come in the next.”

Speculation is growing over Real Madrid's potential swoop for Kane. The Tottenham striker has a year remaining in his contract and was in stellar form this season. The England captain scored 32 goals in 49 games across competitions.

Kane, 29, is being considered as a replacement for Karim Benzema. The Frencham has departed the Santiago Bernabeu and joined Saudi giants Al Ittihad. However, Madrid president is reportedly placing the signing of PSG's Mbappe as a higher priority and isn't keen on meeting Spurs' €100 million valuation.

According to Relevo (via Football-Espana), Perez is eager to lure the French forward to Los Blancos in 2024. The 24-year-old is likely to become a free agent when his deal with the Parisians expires, and he isn't expected to trigger his one-year option.

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Mbappe, who bagged 41 goals in 43 games this season. Perez and Ancelotti are reportedly clashing over whether they should sign Kane now or wait for the PSG striker.

Ancelotti wants the English striker to join this summer, while Perez is willing to wait for 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Mbappe.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe has apologised to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for 2022 snub

Kylian Mbappe has apologised to the Madrid chief.

Kylian Mbappe was widely expected to join Real Madrid at the start of last year before penning a new deal with PSG. The Frenchman was heading towards becoming a free agent, but he decided to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes instead.

Madrid president Perez was infuriated at the time, as he missed out on one of Europe's deadliest frontmen. However, reports claim that the French forward has now apologised to Perez for rejecting Los Merengues last year.

That paves the way for Perez to reignite the La Liga giants' interest in the young striker. Perez has reportedly accepted the apology and will look to sign the Parisians forward in 2024.

Mbappe was persuaded to extend his stay with the Ligue 1 giants after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. However, it has been a mixed campaign for the attacker at the Parc des Princes amid another failures in the UEFA Champions League.

Christophe Galtier's side were eliminated in the last 16 for the second straight season. Furthermore, the young forward was angered when the club 'overused' him in a promotional video for their 2023-24 season tickets.

