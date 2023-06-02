Kylian Mbappe has apologized to Florentino Perez for transfer snub as Real Madrid plot 2024 move for the PSG superstar - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has opened the door on a move to Real Madrid in 2024 by apologizing to Florentino Perez for rejecting the club.

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos when his contract was expiring in the summer of 2022. However, the Frenchman had a last-minute change of heart and signed a new two-year deal with the option of a further year at the Parc des Princes.

This left Real Madrid president Perez infuriated as he had pushed for the PSG striker to become his new 'Galactico'. Relevo reports that Mbappe has apologized directly to Los Merengues' chief.

The Parisian attacker's apology has been accepted by Perez and he will now recommence his pursuit of the 24-year-old. Mbappe's future with the Ligue 1 champions has been uncertain throughout the campaign despite his new contract.

L'Equipe reports that the Frenchman has no intentions of triggering the one-year option in his deal with PSG. This paves the way for Real Madrid to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent.

Perez was caught on camera in the aftermath of Kylian Mbappe's rejection making his feelings clear over the player's decision. He said (via GOAL) when told by a fan not to sign the French international:

"Poor man, he will already be sorry”.

Mbappe has been in superb form at the Parc des Princes this season, scoring 40 goals and providing 10 assists in 42 games across competitions. However, his stay in Paris hasn't been without its issues, especially when he hit out at the club for overusing him in a promotional video.

Real Madrid president Perez blamed president Emmanuel Macron's interference on Kylian Mbappe's PSG stay

Macron convinced Mbappe to stay in Paris.

France's president Emmanuel Macron played a well-documented role in persuading Kylian Mbappe to remain at PSG. Macron has admitted that he held several phone calls with the forward in attempts to convince him to stay and become an icon in Paris.

Perez blames Macron's role in the saga as the reason behind the young striker's decision to remain with the Parisians. He told El Chiringuito TV in June 2022:

“If a kid is called by the president of a country (Emmanuel Macron), of course it'll affect him. What makes no sense is that he did it at all - it influenced him a lot - but he could have succeeded at Real Madrid, just as Zidane did, and still be a source of pride for his country."

Kylian Mbappe has become a household name not only in Paris but in world football with France. He lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup with eight goals in as many games.

Some argue that Mbappe no longer needs to establish himself as an icon in Ligue 1 as he is ascending to the top of world football. A move to Madrid may give the Frenchman the best possibility of winning a much-desired Champions League and Ballon d'Or.

