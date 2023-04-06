"It's not Kylian Saint-Germain" - PSG's Kylian Mbappe slams club for using him excessively in campaign video for 23/24 season tickets

Kylian Mbappe has criticized Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for using him excessively in a campaign video for their 2023-24 season tickets.

The French forward has been the Parisians' protagonist this season, scoring 31 goals and providing eight assists in 34 appearances across competitions. Some argue that Christophe Galtier's team revolves around the young striker.

However, Mbappe has taken umbrage with PSG's use of him in their advertisement for their 2023-24 season tickets. The Frenchman is featured heavily and he disagrees with this. He released a statement, saying that he wasn't informed about the video before it was published (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I was never informed of that — I don’t agree with that video published. PSG is a top club and family — but it’s NOT Kylian Saint-Germain”.

Mbappe signed a new three-year deal with the Parisians in May 2022. The contract makes him the most powerful figure at the Parc des Princes. PSG will be paying the forward €250 million over the course of three years. He is also reported to have power over certain decisions at the club.

The Parisian frontman snubbed a move to Real Madrid to extend his stay with the Ligue 1 giants. However, he has never seemed overly satisfied with life at the club this season.

Mbappe has found fault with his fellow attackers Neymar and Lionel Messi. The Frenchman reportedly asked president Nasser Al-Khelaifi last August to dismantle Messi's Argentine republic at the Parc des Princes as he wanted to be the team's leader.

However, it appears the forward is not happy with being overused in promotion by the club. The statement hints at unrest in the player's camp, whose future is not guaranteed at PSG.

PSG's Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid in 2024

The Parisian forward wants to join Los Blancos in 2024.

According to AS, Mbappe wants to seal a move to Madrid in 2024 but Los Merengues will only sign the forward on a free transfer. The Frenchman was heavily expected to join Carlo Ancelotti's side at the start of last year before penning his new three-year deal.

However, the striker is believed to have told his inner circle that he is eyeing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024. His dreams of winning the UEFA Champions League were ended by Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. The French forward is keen to achieve his dreams with Madrid.

Despite this, Los Blancos are distancing themselves from discussing a potential transfer after they were snubbed by the striker last year. They will only look to hold talks with the player once he is a free agent.

A clause in his contract will reportedly allow the PSG frontman to leave the club for free next summer due to their failure in the Champions League. He has been at the Parc des Princes since 2018 and has become their all-time top goalscorer with 202 goals in 251 matches.

