"Be careful with the watch" - Referee Munera Montero caught sending hilarious message to Robert Lewandowski in Barcelona's 4-1 win against Real Sociedad

La Liga referee Munera Montero and Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski shared a few laughs at the full-time whistle in the Catalans' away fixture against Real Sociedad.

After the conclusion of the game, the Poland international walked up to the referee and other officials to greet them, which is when Montero made a hilarious comment to him.

As the two shook hands, the Spanish referee warned Lewandowski to keep an eye on his watch. He was heard saying, via DirectGol:

"I wish you the best. Be careful with the watch."

The two chuckled as they shared a light moment on the pitch. For those unaware, Montero was making a reference to an incident that occurred a few days ago with the new Barcelona maskman.

On Thursday, August 18 Lewandowski was robbed in the Sant Joan Despi area of the Catalan capital while on his way to Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, the Blaugrana training facility.

MARCA reported that the former Bayern Munich striker stopped at Sant Joan Despi to greet a few fans who were waiting for him and clicked pictures with them. It was during this time that a thief opened the passenger side door of Lewandowski's car and ran away with a watch reportedly worth 70,000 euros.

The Barcelona striker registered a complaint with the police soon after and the guilty party was caught and the player's watch was recovered.

Barcelona striker Lewandowski bags birthday brace

The 34-year-old is up and running in Blaugrana colors. He broke his duck for his new club by scoring two goals against Real Sociedad in their 4-1 victory on August 21.

The striker made his competitive debut for the Catalan club in the opening La Liga fixture against Rayo Vallecano last week, but failed to get on the scoresheet. However, he was determined to make his 34th birthday with goals and a win for his new club.

The first-half was well contested by the two sides, but Xavi Hernandez's team took complete control of the game in the second-half. The match ended with the scorelien reading 4-1 in favor of the Blaugrana.

