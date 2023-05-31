"Be very patient with yourself" - PSG superstar Achraf Hakmi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk sends cryptic social media message using Shakira's new song

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Achraf Hakimi's wife Hiba Abouk has taken to social media to show support for Shakira with a cryptic message.

Following the Colombian singer's split with Gerard Pique, Antonella Roccuzzo - wife of Lionel Messi - and Adele represent a small fraction of the celebrities who extend their sympathies.

Hakimi's ex-spouse Hiba Abouk has emerged as an unexpected ally of Shakira. The estranged couple, Hakimi and Abouk, underwent a highly publicized separation a few months ago, subsequent to unsettling accusations of sexual misconduct levelled against Hakimi. The footballer allegedly violated a young woman at his Parisian dwelling.

Shakira, meanwhile, has struggled to distance herself from controversies, despite her relocation to Miami. Murmurs regarding a potential romantic involvement with Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise have been doing the rounds. However, having freshly emerged from a turbulent relationship, according to SportsManor, Shakira aspires to concentrate solely on her family.

Shakira's recently released song 'Acrostico' highlights the crucial role of family during testing times, a sentiment that resonates strongly with both the singer and Abouk. The music video showcases Shakira's two sons, Sasha and Milan, emphasising this theme.

Abouk, echoing Shakira's sentiment, shared the 'Acrostico' track with the heartfelt message (via SportsManor):

"Be very patient with yourself."

She proceeded to pen:

"Keep reminding yourself that things are working out for you. What doesn’t make sense now will soon give you peace and clarity. You will understand why certain things happen a certain way. It’s all in divine timing. Stay positive."

It seems that Abouk, like Shakira, finds solace in her family - her two sons - Amin and Niam, in the aftermath of her relationship downfall.

PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi wants to return to Real Madrid

PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi is reportedly yearning for an exit in the summer, says journalist Jorge Picon (via Madrid Universal).

According to Picon, the prodigy from La Fabrica would enthusiastically rekindle his bond with the Spanish heavyweights, albeit the odds of such a move are slim. Hakimi's professional journey has been an adventure of sorts.

Having struggled to secure a regular berth at Real Madrid, the 24-year-old was sparingly utilised in the 2017-18 season. He was then shipped out on a two-season loan to German outfit Borussia Dortmund, where he displayed his remarkable prowess. On his return, the Madrid-based club decided to monetise their asset by transferring him to Inter Milan in 2020.

However, PSG shelled out a hefty sum to acquire his services just a year later. Hakimi has made 80 appearances for them, contributing 20 goals. However, the Moroccan's tenure at Parc des Princes has been far from comfortable, as per reports.

Amidst turbulent times in his personal life, Hakimi reportedly feels a lack of support from the reigning Ligue 1 champions. This dissatisfaction has prompted him to entertain the idea of parting ways with the club in the summer.

Given this scenario, the allure of a potential return to his roots at Real Madrid seems to hold an enticing charm for the dynamic PSG defender.

