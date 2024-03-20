"Beating Barcelona 1-0 with Cristiano Ronaldo's goal" - Former Real Madrid star says Copa Del Rey win over rivals was the "best moment" of his career

Former Real Madrid player Emmanuel Adebayor was pretty clear when he named the 'best moment' of his career. The former striker said the victory over Barcelona in the 2011 Copa Del Rey, where club legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal (1-0), highlighted his 22-year career (2001-2023).

Speaking to Relevo, Adebayor said:

"Being part of Real Madrid is beautiful. I think my best moment was the victory in the Copa del Rey, beating Barcelona 1-0 with Cristiano Ronaldo's goal, winning that trophy as a Real Madrid player is the best moment I have lived in my career".

Adebayor moved to Real Madrid in the second half of the 2010-11 season on loan from Manchester City. He played a total of 14 games and scored five goals, helping the Merengues claim the Spanish Cup.

The 40-year-old former striker played for Metz (2001-2003) and Monaco (2003-2006) before moving to England to play for Arsenal (2006-2009), Manchester City (2009-2012), Tottenham (2011/12 on loan and 2012-2015) and Crystal Palace (2016).

During his career, Adebayor made 448 appearances and scored 162 goals. Aside from the 2011 Copa Del Rey, he played in the UEFA Champions League Final in 2004 during his stint with Monaco.

Emmanuel Adebayor calls Real Madrid the 'most perfect' club in the world

Even though Emmanuel Adebayor stayed with the Merengues for only six months, it appears that he had a great time playing for the club. The former striker spoke about his time in Madrid and praised Real for their organization and how they treated him.

Back in December 2023, Adebayor said (via Ghanaweb):

"Madrid as many Togolese will call it, is the White House of football. Everything about this club is so different and clean. People will like to say there is no perfection in the world, but those small six months I spent in Madrid, I will call it perfection. The organization, the way they treat you, the way they behave towards you and talk to you, is incredible".

Adebayor also shared his willingness to see more players from Togo sign with the Spanish giants in the future and revealed that if this happened, he would be in attendance at Santiago Bernabeu to watch the games.