Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to sign PSG star in the summer - Reports

According to Fichajes, Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to sign PSG attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, who is currently on loan at RB Leipzig, this summer. The report claims that the 20-year-old midfielder could be Kevin De Bruyne's replacement at the Etihad should the latter decide to leave in the summer.

The Belgian midfielder has reportedly attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League and could leave City in the summer transfer window.

Simons, meanwhile, has been impressive in his first Bundesliga campaign with Leipzig this season. He has appeared in 36 games for Leipzig across all competitions and has nine goals and 13 assists. Simons' loan spell in Germany will end in June 2024 and according to reports, PSG haven't yet made a decision about his future.

The report by Fichajes claims that PSG would be interested in negotiating a swap deal with City involving Simons and Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City not the only team interested in Xavi Simons

Manchester City aren't the only team interested in Simons as the Dutch midfielder has turned heads across Europe with his performances this season. As per Fichajes, Arsenal and Barcelona have also expressed their interest in signing the 20-year-old midfielder.

The Gunners plan to add more young talent to their team, which makes Simons an attractive proposition for them. On the other hand, La Blaugrana are dealing with financial issues, therefore it could be challenging for them to make a lucrative offer to convince PSG to agree to a deal.

Xavi Simons recently spoke about his time with Leipzig and admitted that his presence in the German team has helped him elevate his game.

"I am getting better. I needed a club that would help me improve and progress. I am 20 years old, I know I can do a lot of things better... This is the step that I needed now... It is really good that I am here and improve every day," Simons told the official website of Bundesliga.

As we head towards the summer, it will be interesting to see where Xavi Simons ends up.