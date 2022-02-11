“Because you have egos” – Rio Ferdinand feels Liverpool star’s ‘pride has taken a little bit of a knock’ after comments before Leicester clash

Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's pride could be hurt, as Manchester City are seemingly running away with the title.

The former Manchester United defender is no stranger to the pressure that comes from being involved in the Premier League title race. Ferdinand often clashed with rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

He believes Alexander-Arnold's ego has taken a knock as a result of Manchester City's control in the title race this season.

The Liverpool defender was defiant that his team was still in the race with Manchester City during his pre-match interview ahead of the game against Leicester City on Thursday. Reacting to the same, Ferdinand told BT SPORT,

“That’s a little uncomfortable laugh where his pride has taken a little bit of a knock because you have egos, and he has had his hands on that trophy."

“He has won the Champions League, and he wants to get that feeling again. They are not going to say it publicly; they are never going to say that they will give up."

The United legend thinks it would be a huge failure on Manchester City's part to not end the season as the Premier League champions, adding:

“It would be a huge fall from grace for Man City for Liverpool to win the league. I cannot see that happening.”

Liverpool currently trail the league leaders by nine points, albeit with a game in hand.

Liverpool to put up a better fight next season?

The Anfield outfit's performances this season have been admirable, particularly that of the forward line, which is at the peak of its powers. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota have all stepped up to the plate, helping cement Jurgen Klopp's men among the title challengers.

The team's cohesion is starting to show, particularly with new additions adding to an already formidable squad at Klopp's disposal. Luis Diaz, who joined from Porto in January for £37.5 million, has already looked like he is one to watch out for.

The team now also possesses strength in numbers in defence, with the summer signing of Ibrahima Konate from Leipzig giving Klopp defensive depth. The Reds could be a tougher proposition for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City next season, as the squad would have gelled better by then.

This season's experience bodes well for the Merseyside club as they look to win another Premier League title.

