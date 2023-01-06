"Because you are a good manager for Brighton"- Former Liverpool defender says Chelsea 'are getting worse' under Graham Potter

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has raised doubts about whether Graham Potter is the right manager for Chelsea.

The English tactician was appointed by the club's new co-owner, Todd Boehly, on 8 September in place of Thomas Tuchel. The German tactician was abruptly relieved of his duties within a week of last summer's transfer window shutting down.

The decision seemed even more peculiar considering the club splurged a reported sum of £271.1 million on signings under Tuchel during the window. The spending trend has continued in the winter window this month.

Chelsea have signed Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco for a fee of £35 million. This comes after the club spent £10.5 million and £11 million in transfer fees to sign David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos, respectively (h/t Sun).

However, Enrique believes the Blues are not improving despite spending cash left, right, and center. The Spaniard replied to a tweet asking if Potter would be successful as a manager at the west London outfit.

He replied:

"Because you are a good manager for Brighton doesn't mean you are going to be for a top team and the same when you are a player. [It] Is incredible how much they are spending and instead of getting better it looks like [it] is getting worse"

Chelsea have won just two out of their last 11 games across competitions. This includes their 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge against Manchester City on 5 January. This rancid run has seen the Blues plummet down to 10th in the table after 17 gameweeks.

Chelsea signed Marc Cucurella, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Cesare Casadei, Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina, and Denis Zakaria (loan) this summer.

With the exception of Sterling, none of these new arrivals have had a game-changing impact at the club. Even the English winger has struggled at times, scoring just four times and providing two assists in 15 league games for his new club.

Chelsea manager gives verdict on top-four ambitions after Manchester City loss

Potter refused to give a direct answer when he was asked if Chelsea could finish in the top four this season after their loss against Manchester City on Thursday.

The Englishman said after the full-time whistle (h/t Football.london):

"The situation we're in, to think about what will happen in five months' time is the wrong path for us. We need to stay together, show the performance level we showed today, stay together as a club and move forward."

Following this loss, the two-time UEFA Champions League winners trail fourth-placed Manchester United by 10 points. To make matters worse, both Christian Pulisic and Sterling were substituted early in the first half against City due to injuries.

