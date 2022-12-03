"Because it is not Messi or Ronaldo" - Robert Pires slams referee's decision not to award penalty to Uruguay star Darwin Nunez

Arsenal legend Robert Pires slammed referee Daniel Siebert's decision not to award Uruguay star Darwin Nunez a penalty during their 2022 FIFA World Cup game against Ghana.

The South American giants needed a win and a favor from Portugal heading into their clash against the African side. Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice for Diego Alonso's side in the first half and guided the team to a 2-0 victory.

However, that result wasn't enough as South Korea came from behind to beat Portugal in their game 2-1. South Korea and Uruguay were level on points and goal difference and the Asian team only progressed because they had scored more goals in the group.

Another goal for Uruguay would have meant qualification to the Round of 16, but it wasn't forthcoming. During the game, their star striker, Darwin Nunez, was brought down inside the Ghanaian penalty area by Daniel Amartey. However, the Liverpool forward was not awarded a penalty.

The decision enraged Robert Pires and the 1998 World Cup winning Frenchman said on Sports 18:

“After the penalty on Messi what can you say. Because it is not Messi or Ronaldo that is the problem. Definite penalty. Sometimes you need luck”

Pires' comments came after Lionel Messi was awarded a penalty during their clash against Poland, which most fans believed was a "soft" decision. Cristiano Ronaldo was also awarded a controversial penalty against Ghana. Ghanaian coach Otto Addo slammed that decision after their encounter with Portugal.

Addo said:

“It was really a wrong decision (on the penalty). We played the ball. I don't know why VAR didn't come up. There is no explanation for me.”

Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, will have to return home empty-handed from the World Cup after his side were eliminated from the group stages of the tournament. They finished with four points from two games.

Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez was caught red-handed trying to tamper with the penalty spot against Ghana

Ghana v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Ghana were awarded a penalty just 17 minutes into the game as Sergio Rochet brought down Mohammed Kudus inside the penalty area. Despite vehement protests from Uruguay, the penalty was awarded to Ghana after a VAR check during the FIFA World Cup game.

Andre Ayew eventually missed the spot kick as he only managed a tame effort on goal. Before the spot kick was taken, however, Darwin Nunez tried to tamper with the penalty spot to gain an unfair advantage for his side.

The Liverpool striker was caught red-handed by the referee and shown a yellow card for his troubles.

