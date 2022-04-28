"Because Ulla wants to stay" - Jurgen Klopp reveals wife's role in new deal with Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed his wife Ulla's role in his new two-year extension at Anfield.

The German manager has had huge success at Liverpool since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in October 2015. He won the UEFA Champions League in 2019 before bringing the club a long-awaited Premier League title in 2020.

In an interview with Liverpool's Twitter account, Klopp revealed the role his wife Ulla played in ensuring he would stay at the club for four more years.

He said:

"There's something to announce. Like last time, some will like it; some will not like it too much. I stay for another two years and not only me. No, all my coaches as well, which is most important actually. Why? Is not a question... Because Ulla wants to stay."

Klopp added:

"As a good husband what are you doing when your wife wants to stay... you stay! That's not the only reasons, but it's one of the reasons."

The 52-year-old went on to discuss his love for Liverpool as he looked towards the future, saying:

"You know I love our club, and it's the best place to be. I feel really, really lucky. What is it now six and a half years ago FSG thought it would be a good idea to bring a German fella in."

He continued:

"Here we are... And we'll stay for another two, makes it four from now on. Wow that's a long time in football. Hope we'll all enjoy the time together; see you soon."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in contention to win unprecedented quadruple

Jurgen Klopp's side are in red-hot form.

Having put pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield, all eyes will now be on Saturday's Premier League game at St James' Park.

The Reds face a Newcastle United side that have been hugely impressive in the second half of the season under Eddie Howe. They now sit ninth, having previously been in the relegation zone when Howe took over in November.

Liverpool and Klopp are targeting an unprecedented quadruple of trophies, They won the Carabao Cup earlier this year and are in the FA Cup final. They trail league leaders Manchester City by a solitary point with five games left, while they have one foot in the UEFA Champions League final.

They beat Villarreal 2-0 in the semifinal first leg at Anfield on Wednesday and will travel to Spain, hoping to get the job done.

They head to Wembley on May 14 to face a Chelsea side in the FA Cup final, having beaten the Blues on penalties in the Carabao Cup final in February.

