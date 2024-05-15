"Been benching the Ivorian Messi all this time" - Top 10 funniest memes as Manchester United are 'back' after edging out Newcastle

Social media was a joy ride from all fans' perspectives as Manchester United beat Newcastle United 3-2 tonight (May 15) thanks to the 'Ivorian Lionel Messi'. It may have been the first night in history when Chelsea fans thanked the Red Devils for doing them a favor.

Kobbie Mainoo opened the scoring in the 31st minute although he might still be checking if he was offside. The English midfielder was played onside by Kieran Trippier when Amad Diallo exquisitely threaded a pass to him. He took an age checking if the linesman had flagged before firing home the opener.

The Magpies reacted well and had several opportunities at Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana's goal. They found their deserved equalizer in the 49th minute shortly after halftime.

Anthony Gordon netted from close range after meeting Jacob Murphy's asking cross. It was unsurprisingly sloppy defending from Erik ten Hag's men, a constant in their chaotic season.

Ten Hag has been criticized for Amad's lack of game time this season with Antony often preferred. The Ivorian attacker proved a point in the 57th minute when he met Bruno Fernandes' deflected corner with a fierce strike that gave Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka no chance.

It was an extremely open game and it was obvious more goals were coming. The next arrived in the 84th minute and Rasmus Hojlund put a recent nightmare spell behind him.

Fernandes passed to Hojlund on the edge of the visitors box and the young Danish frontman broke free of Dan Burn. He unleashed a low-driven right-footed effort through Lewis Hall's legs and past Dubravka who should have done better.

Newcastle were still alive though and they grabbed their second of the night with the pick of the bunch. Hall seems to love playing against the Red Devils and he smashed home from 25 yards out in the 90+2nd minute. The former Chelsea full-back has scored two goals this season, both against Ten Hag's side.

It needn't matter though as Manchester United prevailed on a night Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane bid farewell to Old Trafford. The duo were sidelined through injury but took part in post-match festivities such as Ten Hag's address to fans.

Ten Hag looked to galvanize supporters ahead of an FA Cup final with Manchester City on May 25. Paddy Power took the chance to mock the under-pressure Dutchman by recalling Sir Alex Ferguson's farewell address:

"Your job now is to stand by our new manager."

A fan got carried away and suggested likely Premier League champions City should be frightened:

"Manchester United back winning... Pray for Man City."

One fan made a bold claim about who Ten Hag has been leaving on Manchester United's bench this season:

"We've been benching the Ivorian Messi all this time. Amad is the truth!"

Here's seven more hilarious memes from X (formerly Twitter) in response to tonight's clash at Old Trafford

Manchester United's Amad Diallo played down comparisons with Lionel Messi

Amad insisted nobody plays Lionel Messi (above).

Amad's delightful quick feet, intricate passing, and dribbling abilities have earned him comparisons with Messi. The Manchester United youngster earned that comparison during his time with former club Atalanta.

Papu Gomez, who played with Amad at club level and Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning captain at international level, said in 2021 (via GOAL):

"He is a future star, trust me. During our training, he seems like Lionel Messi! You can't stop him."

However, Amad stressed that although he was honored with the comparison, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is incomparable:

"I know they said this [that I was like Lionel Messi in training] but no-one plays like Messi. I am proud he [Gomez] says I play like Messi but I say no-one plays like Messi!"

Amad, 21, scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United tonight. He joined the Red Devils from Atalanta for £37 million in January 2021 and has three goals and two assists in 20 games since.