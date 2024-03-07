"Been here one year and I won the treble" - Manchester City star Erling Haaland hits back at Liverpool star's comments ahead of top-of-the-table clash

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has brutally responded to Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's dig at their title rivals' trophy success.

Alexander-Arnold fueled the flames ahead of the Reds' clash with City on Sunday (March 10). The two Premier League giants are neck and neck at the top of the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's men hold a one-point lead over Pep Guardiola's reigning champions.

The English right-back claimed that trophy success meant more to the Anfield giants and their fanbase than the Cityzens:

"Our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs."

Those comments haven't gone down well with Haaland. The Norweigan frontman alluded to Manchester City's treble triumph during his debut season, telling Sky Sports:

"If he wants to say that, Okay. I've been here one year and I've won the treble. It was quite a nice feeling. I don't think he knows exactly this feeling..."

Haaland has been a revelation since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in July 2022 for £54 million. He was instrumental in helping Guardiola's men win the treble last season, bagging 52 goals in 53 games across competitions.

The 2022-23 Golden Boot winner has already won five major trophies with Manchester City. He's just three short of Alexander-Arnold's record with Liverpool.

The Reds star has won eight major trophies with Klopp's side. That includes the Premier League (2020) and the UEFA Champions League (2019).

Erling Haaland urges Manchester City to be at their best when they face Liverpool

The title rivals will do battle once again at Anfield.

Manchester City head to Anfield on Sunday in red-hot form, unbeaten in their last 12 league outings. They came from behind to beat rivals Manchester United 3-1 at the Etihad last Sunday (March 3).

Haaland was on target in that game and took his tally for the season to 29 goals in 32 games across competitions. He's well aware of the magnitude of this weekend's top-of-the-table clash against Liverpool (via liverpool.com):

"It's going to be a huge game and one of the biggest games in England, so we have to be ready for the game. We have to be brave and we have to play at our best because they have been really good this season."

The two title rivals played out an enthralling 1-1 draw at the Etihad in the reverse fixture (November 25). Haaland unsurprisingly bagged the opener before Alexander-Arnold equalized with a stunning strike.