"Been a while since I saw a player make a difference like this" - Real Madrid star praises Kylian Mbappe after 4-1 win over Las Palmas

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has waxed lyrical about Kylian Mbappe after Los Blancos won 4-1 against Las Palmas in LaLiga on Sunday, January 19. It was rheir 14th LaLiga win of the season, placing them atop the standings with 46 points from 20 games.

Despite a slow start to the season, Mbappe has seemingly found his mojo in recent games. The Frenchman has racked up eight goals and two assists in his last 10 games across competitions.

Speaking about Mbappe's performance against Las Palmas, teammate Dani Ceballos raved about the 26-year-old. He said (via @MadridXtra):

"Mbappé’s game has been insane. It's been a while since I saw a player make a difference like this."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Kylian Mbappe's performance against Las Palmas earned him a perfect 10/10 rating on Sofascore. The Frenchman helped Real Madrid equalize and go in front after the visitors had scored with just 30 seconds on the clock. Furthermore, he outperformed his xG (1.34) and maintained a passing accuracy of 86% (30/35) throughout the game.

Compatriot Thierry Henry supports Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe amid recent criticism

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Thierry Henry - Ligue 1 - Source: Getty

French legend Thierry Henry weighed in on the criticism Kylian Mbappe has come under after he joined Real Madrid in 2024.

Mbappe had a tumultuous start to life in Madrid after a much-anticipated transfer from Paris Saint-Germain at the beginning of the season. In his first 10 LaLiga games, the Frenchman managed just three goals from open play. These numbers pale compared to his stats for PSG last season where he scored 45 goals and 11 assists in 49 games across competitions.

In a recent interview with RMC Sport (via GOAL), Henry opined that Mbappe was being judged purely based on his past reputation.

"If it were someone else, we would say that he scores goals. Now we are judging based on what he has done before. It is completely normal, when you are not used to it, to find yourself in a certain situation where people can see your weaknesses. Whereas before we never saw them," said Henry.

"We know very well that he is one of the best players in the world. And I repeat, but let's be happy that he is French. Now, we have to know if I am being asked the question of the player or the human being. And that is super important because at some point, you have to sort things out. Who knows what it is like to always be number one? Not many people," he added.

Mbappe has scored 17 goals and created three more in 29 games across competitions for Real Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback