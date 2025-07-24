"Been told very firmly that he wants to join Chelsea" - Journalist claims Bundesliga star is keen on move to the London club

The Telegraph journalist Matt Law has confirmed that Xavi Simons wants to join Chelsea. He claims that RB Leipzig are interested in three players at Stamford Bridge, including Carney Chukwuemeka.

Speaking on the London Is Blue podcast, Law claimed that Simons is interested in moving to Stamford Bridge this summer, despite interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich. He added that a player could be heading in the opposite direction, too. He said:

“Been told very firmly that Xavi Simons wants to join Chelsea. I’m told RB Leipzig actually asked about three Chelsea players. I’m not told who the other two are, but they’ve asked about three Chelsea players. It might not be Carney. It might be Carney who ends up going the other way.”

The Premier League side are looking to add a left-sided attacker and see the Dutchman as the perfect fit. Along with Simons, they are also interested in another Dutchman, Jorrel Hato, as they look to bolster their defense.

Should Simon and Hota join, they will be the Blues' sixth and seventh new signings of the summer, following Liam Delap, Dario Essugo, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and Mamadou Sarr. They also have Estevao Willian coming in, while the other new addition from last season, Kendry Paez, is expected to head to Strasbourg on loan.

Xavi Simons told to pick Chelsea over Arsenal by former PL star

Jermaine Pennant spoke to Adventure Gamers earlier this week and advised Xavi Simons to pick Chelsea as his next club over Arsenal. He claimed that the Blues are getting better, and everyone is able to see their vision for the future. He said:

“For Xavi Simons to pick between Chėlsea and Arsenal is tough. However, for me, there’s just something about Chėlsea at the moment – the way their midfield is ticking and their quality with the ball makes them a really exciting prospect. A lot of people have been questioning the process, but we’re beginning to see the club’s vision come alive now."

“Simons needs to find out what his role would be at each club and decide. It’s a tough one because Arsenal have Martin Odegaard who players in a similar position to Simons, but I think given the way Chėlsea are playing, Simons would be a better fit at Stamford Bridge.”

Enzo Maresca's side won the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this month after beating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final. They were labeled as the underdogs in the final as the French side were coming in as the UEFA Champions League winners. PSG had also beaten the likes of Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid in the tournament.

