"Before we fight with each other, now we love each other" - Manchester United star makes hilarious claim as he meets Mason Mount in training

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was involved in a hilarious encounter with new teammate Mason Mount during training.

The Red Devils squad that did not represent their national sides last month have linked up at Carrington for pre-season training. Mount was one of those players who took part in the session, his first since joining from Chelsea.

Mount was involved in a fiery bust-up with Martinez when Manchester United and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw in October. However, the new teammates appear to be forging a strong friendship already at Old Trafford.

The club's Twitter account have released a video of the duo in training and Martinez jokes while ushering the United new boy over:

"Come my brother, before we fight each other now we love each other!"

Mount laughs before responding:

"Together now."

Unity was something Mount appeared to have found hard to come by in the latter stages of his spell at Chelsea. The English midfielder had been with the Blues for 18 years but left Stamford Bridge unceremoniously.

Mount claims he didn't feature in the west London giants' plans for the future. Manchester United soon took notice of his availability and secured his signature in a £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons deal.

The Red Devils have signed statistically Chelsea's best player since Mount's debut in 2019. He sits atop the Blues' rankings for chances created (227), goals (27), assists (22), and appearances (129).

Martinez is clearly glad to have Mount on his side heading into next season. The duo have become part of Erik ten Hag's revolution at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Nicky Butt says its time for David de Gea to depart

De Gea is currently a free agent.

Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has told Sky Sports the time might be right for David de Gea to move on from Old Trafford. The Spaniard is currently a free agent following the expiration of his contract with the Red Devils.

However, talks are reportedly still being held between United and De Gea over a potential new deal. This is despite the club moving closer to securing the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Butt has lauded De Gea for his contributions during his 12-year stay with the Red Devils but thinks its time to separate:

"David's been amazing for Man United he's been there for 12 years, I think he's won the Player of the Year four or five times during his stint. He's been a great servant to Man United."

Butt added:

"It might be time for him to go if he's still not wanting to be here. I think sooner or later you've got to say if you're not happy at the football club it might be time to move on."

De Gea had agreed terms on a previous contract proposal only for Manchester United to make further reductions on his £375,000 per week wages.

The Spanish goalkeeper won the Premier League's Golden Glove last season with 17 clean sheets in 38 league games. However, his campaign was marred by several glaring mistakes.

