"Calling us a circus when he's the clown" - Manchester United fans react to David de Gea's cryptic social media post amid contract uncertainty

Manchester United fans are unimpressed with David de Gea's latest cryptic tweet as his future continues to be the subject of speculation.

De Gea is no longer tied to the Red Devils after his contract expired on June 30. The Spanish goalkeeper spent the past weekend tying the knot with his partner Edurne.

However, Manchester United are in talks with De Gea over a possible new deal but he is a free agent. The Red Devils are reported to have withdrawn an initial contract proposal and made further reductions to his £375,000 per week wages.

De Gea, 32, has posted an intriguing tweet that can be interpreted in various ways. He tweeted a juggler emoji, perhaps indicating that he has no idea what his future holds.

Manchester United have certainly juggled with his situation and many have had issues with their treatment of the club's longest-serving player. He has made 545 appearances at Old Trafford, keeping 190 clean sheets.

However, De Gea's past campaign with the Red Devils was a topsy-turvy one. He won the Premier League's Golden Glove with 17 clean sheets in 38 games. Yet, he made some costly errors, none more so than against West Ham United and Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

The Spanish shot-stopper seems to be building a series of cryptic clues about his future. He also tweeted a yawn emoji last month two days before his contract expired.

Fans aren't too impressed with the goalkeeper's Twitter tomfoolery with one supporter taking aim at the Spaniard:

"Calling us a circus when he's the clown. Fair enough man."

Here's how Twitter reacted to David de Gea's latest cryptic tweet regarding his situation at Manchester United:

Manchester United edge closer to replacing David de Gea with Andre Onana

Erik ten Hag and Andre Onana could be reunited at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have identified Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as David de Gea's replacement. Ten Hag knows the Cameroonian shot-stopper well from their time together at Ajax in the Eredivisie.

The Red Devils have had an initial bid of £38.5 million (€45 million) rejected with the Nerazzurri valuing Onana at £51 million (€60 million). Reports claim that United and Inter are prepared to compromise at a fee of £45 million fee including £5 million in add-ons.

Onana has been earning plaudits for his superb performances with Inter this past season. He kept 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions and showed his abilities as a ball-playing goalkeeper throughout the campaign.

