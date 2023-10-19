"Being able to have it and touch it is the most beautiful thing" - Former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria on lifting the World Cup

Former Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria has described the feeling of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

The winger scored a goal and provided an assist in the final against France in December 2022. The two teams played out a 3-3 draw after extra time, with La Albiceleste prevailing on penalties.

This was the country's third World Cup win, and their first since Diego Maradona helped them lift it in 1986. Di Maria says he recalls the video of the late Maradona lifting the trophy whenever he sees the Jules Rimet trophy.

Speaking about winning the trophy in Qatar, the SL Benfica winger said (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"Being able to have it and touch it is the most beautiful thing. When I look at it, I always remember Diego's video. Now having this possibility is something unforgettable for me."

This was Di Maria's fourth World Cup for the Argentine national team. He played for Real Madrid from 2010 to 2014 before spending a season at Manchester United.

After stints at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus, Di Maria returned to Benfica this summer, signing a one-year deal. He played no part in Argentina's two 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in October due to an injury.

Real Madrid have had a strong start to the 2023-24 season

Real Madrid are firing on all cylinders domestically and in Europe, winning all but one of their 11 games across competitions.

They are currently top of the league table with 24 points from nine matches, losing just once. That loss came in the Madrid derby last month when Atletico Madrid beat them 3-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

They also won both their group-stage games in the UEFA Champions League so far this term, beating Union Berlin and SSC Napoli. Real Madrid are scheduled to play Sevilla in an away league game on 21 October before facing Braga in the Champions League three days later.

On 28 October, they take on Barcelona in the season's first Clasico. The Catalan giants have drawn two of their last three league games which has seen them slip down to third in the table with 21 points from nine games.